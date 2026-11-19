MENAFN - Live Mint) Owners of newer vehicles complying with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission standards will now need to obtain Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates only once every three years, instead of annually, as the Centre has revised rules easing compliance requirements for cleaner vehicles while tightening emission monitoring based on vehicle age.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has notified new rules proposing revision of the validity of PUC certificates according to a vehicle's age, emission standards and whether it is used for private or commercial purposes.

BS-VI-compliant non-transport vehicles up to six years old will receive PUC certificates valid for three years, while transport vehicles of the same age will get two-year validity, as per the notification issued on 13 November.

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For both categories, vehicles aged more than 6 years but not more than 10 years will require annual certification. Those older than 10 years will have to undergo emission testing every six months.

The ministry has retained shorter validity periods for vehicles complying with older emission standards. BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles will require PUC certification every three months, while BS-IV vehicles will continue to have certificates valid for six months.

The proposed changes represent a shift from the existing system, under which PUC validity is largely determined by emission standards rather than the age of individual vehicles.

Under the earlier central rules, BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles had PUC certificates valid for 12 months, while BS-III and older vehicles generally required renewal every six months. Newly registered vehicles were exempt from obtaining a separate PUC certificate during their first year.

The new framework therefore triples the validity period for relatively new private BS-VI vehicles and doubles it for commercial vehicles of similar age. Conversely, it halves the validity for BS-IV vehicles and older BS-VI vehicles, while reducing the certification period for BS-III and older vehicles from six months to three months.

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The changes seek to recognise improvements in vehicle emission-control technology while addressing the greater likelihood of deterioration in emission performance as vehicles age.

The revised framework is intended to reduce the compliance burden on owners of newer, cleaner vehicles, improve the efficiency of PUC certification, and ensure continued monitoring of emissions from vehicles already on the road, according to the ministry.

The differentiation also reflects the varying usage patterns of private and commercial vehicles, with the latter generally subjected to more intensive operations.

The amendments, notified under the Central Motor Vehicles (Sixteenth Amendment) Rules, 2026, came into effect on 13 November.

Importantly, existing PUC certificates will not automatically receive an extended validity period. The revised periods will apply only when such certificates are renewed for the first time after the amendments take effect.

The government has also clarified renewal procedures. Certificates renewed within 10 days before their expiry will take effect on the existing certificate's expiry date, ensuring owners do not lose unused validity. However, certificates renewed after expiry will take effect only from the renewal date.

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The revised regime is expected to reduce the number of repeat visits to emission-testing centres for owners of newer BS-VI vehicles, while requiring more frequent checks on older, potentially more polluting vehicles.