MENAFN - Live Mint) India is set to lead global oil demand growth over the next decade, with consumption projected to rise by an average of 3% annually until 2035, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).“Demand increases across nearly all sectors in emerging market and developing economies, with the strongest growth in India (3% per year on average to 2035), followed by Africa (2.8%) and Southeast Asia (1.4%),” the report said.

India is expected to account for the largest increase in oil demand under the IEA's Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS), adding 1.3 million barrels per day by 2035. This would represent about half of the total increase across emerging market and developing economies. The IEA said India's energy needs across sectors have been rising rapidly and are set to expand further.

“In all our scenarios, India accounts for more growth in energy demand over the next decade than any other country or region in the world. The country is set to add over 12 000 cars to its roads every day over the next decade and to see a 33 per cent rise in built spaces, an additional 200 million air conditioners installed in its homes, and a surge in the production of iron, steel and cement. As a result, energy demand grows by 2.5 per cent annually to 2035 in the STEPS, triple the global rate,” the report said.



Global oil demand to reach 106 million bpd

In its World Energy Outlook 2026, released on Thursday, the agency projected global oil demand to reach 106 million barrels per day (bpd) over the same period.

Global oil demand stood at 102 million bpd in 2025 and is projected to contract in 2026 amid the war in West Asia and the resulting energy crisis.

Oil demand in advanced economies is expected to decline by an average of 0.7% annually through 2035, according to the report. The European Union is projected to see the steepest fall as the adoption of electric vehicles accelerates the shift away from oil in road transport. The US, however, could see demand rise, driven by growing requirements for petrochemical feedstocks and continued growth in mobility demand.

India and Southeast Asia are expected to see the largest overall increases in energy demand, followed by Latin America, West Asia and Africa.

West Asia crisis clouds energy outlook

The IEA said the West Asia crisis could have lasting effects on energy markets, with the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region remaining uncertain. It added that energy security and affordability are likely to become even more important considerations in energy-related decisions.

“The Hormuz crisis has delivered a huge shock to the system. While the energy sector and the global economy have shown considerable resilience, the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be. And I don't see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.

In a statement, the IEA said that, regardless of the path the world takes, higher incomes and population growth are expected to drive demand for energy-related services, including mobility, heating, cooling and computing. Rising global temperatures are adding to these pressures, it said.