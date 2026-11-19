MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) As part of the World Heritage Week 2026 celebrations, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in association with INTACH Delhi Chapter, organised a guided heritage walk for school students at Deer Park, Hauz Khas, on Thursday.

The initiative is part of DDA's ongoing efforts, under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu, to promote the capital's rich historical and cultural legacy and encourage greater public participation in its preservation, said an official statement.

The walk witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of various schools, including Green Field, The Banyan Tree, Indian School, Indian School (Second Shift) and Blue Bells, it said.

During the walk, students explored prominent structures, including Bagh-I-Alam ka Gumbad, Kali Gumti, Tohfe Wala Gumbad and Munda Gumbad, along with the historic Hauz Khas Tank and Fort, it said.

They were apprised of the historical and architectural significance of these sites and their place in Delhi's past. They also learned about the importance of rejuvenation and conservation of historical water bodies, gaining a better understanding of the need to preserve these valuable assets for future generations, the statement said.

The initiative is aimed at fostering appreciation and a sense of responsibility among the younger generation towards safeguarding the city's cultural legacy.

Today's event builds on DDA's broader efforts to preserve, promote and showcase the capital's rich historical and cultural assets.

Earlier this week, the Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the INTACH Delhi Chapter for the initiative 'Rediscovering Delhi: Connecting People, Places and Heritage', the statement said.

The initiative envisages documenting around 1,500 heritage assets across Delhi, including monuments, historic buildings, archaeological remains, contemporary heritage, unlisted structures, heritage streets and traditional bazaars, apart from those already listed in the Ridges, it said.

These assets will be made more accessible through QR-coded signage and interactive digital maps, enhancing public awareness and engagement.

Further strengthening this collaboration, the DDA has also entered into a six-month MoU with INTACH Delhi Chapter to organise 12 guided public walks across six prominent locations in the city - Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park and the Northern Ridge.

The World Heritage Week celebrations will continue on November 20 at Mehrauli Archaeological Park with a guided walk and an evening cultural programme, and will conclude on November 21 with Heritage and Creativity Day at Coronation Park, featuring an expert talk and traditional art workshops, the statement said.