MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh took a significant step towards becoming a global hub for telecom and electronics manufacturing with the inauguration of the Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) Investor Meet in the state capital on Thursday.

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured investors of full support from both the central and state governments. In the first phase of the TMZ, investments worth ₹3,611 crore have been lined up. These projects are expected to generate direct employment for 15,259 youth. The state cabinet has already approved 450 acres of land for the second phase.

A total of 31 investors participated in the meet, and Letters of Intent were handed over to 25 of them-one from Madhya Pradesh and 24 from other states. Leading companies were present at the event.

Speaking at the meet, Scindia highlighted India's remarkable progress in the telecom sector over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He noted that India, which once lagged in 4G, kept pace with the world in 5G and is now positioning itself to lead global 6G development by 2030. Standards for 6G are expected to be finalised by 2028-29, and India is already securing related patents.

Broadband users have grown from 6 crore to over 100 crore, while India achieved the world's fastest 5G rollout-adding 50 crore subscribers in just 21 months. Data prices have fallen dramatically from ₹270 per GB to ₹8.5 per GB, among the lowest in the world.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that in the nearly 1,000 days of his government's tenure, 432 days were dedicated specifically to industry and investment-related work.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that since 2014, the country has witnessed a 7-fold increase in electronics manufacturing and a 35-fold rise in mobile manufacturing.

Exports of electronic equipment from the country have grown from ₹38,000 crore to ₹4.24 lakh crore, he said.

These figures are highly encouraging. Having progressed from the 2G era, we are now working towards 5G and 6G internet connectivity.

Today, an 'Ease of Doing Business' framework is in place in Madhya Pradesh. These initiatives by the state government have redefined 'MP'-standing for 'More Profit,' 'Mega Profit,' and 'Mega Projects.' Madhya Pradesh's GDP growth rate has exceeded 11 per cent, while its industrial growth rate has surpassed 24 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country that has consistently garnered investor confidence over the past three years.

He noted that the state organised 'Regional Industry Conclaves,' which have brought about a transformation in the economy. For us, every sector holds equal importance.

The state has simplified or removed over 2,700 rules and 925 redundant laws, resulting in GDP growth above 11% and industrial growth exceeding 24%.

Special incentives for the Gwalior TMZ Phase-2 and Chhindwara industrial belt include land at ₹1 per square foot, lease deeds for ₹1, monthly assistance of ₹5,000 per worker, and power subsidy of ₹2 per unit for five years.

To ensure smooth implementation, a Special Purpose Vehicle has been formed with a 51:49 centre-state equity ratio. Senior officials from both governments are part of this SPV, which aims to provide a ready plug-and-play ecosystem for manufacturers of routers, switches, optical fibre and IoT devices.

The meet marks a major push to transform Madhya Pradesh into a product-oriented manufacturing destination while creating large-scale employment opportunities for the state's youth.