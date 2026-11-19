MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday said the state must secure a 10 per cent share in both national and international markets, asserting that the government would work closely with the industrial sector to achieve this target.

He was addressing a state-level workshop on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Outreach Programme in Patna, jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Bihar Department of Industries.

The programme was inaugurated by Samrat Chaudhary and Industries Minister Shreyasi Singh.

Highlighting the economic disparity between Bihar and other states, the Chief Minister said per capita income in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was as high as Rs 13 lakh, while in Bihar's Sheohar district it stood at just Rs 36,000. Even in Bihar's better-performing areas, per capita income was around Rs 2 lakh, he added.

To bridge this gap, he said, the state needed to expand business activities and strengthen direct import-export arrangements with other countries.

Samrat Chaudhary said Bihar's road connectivity had improved considerably. Tarapur (Munger) could now be reached from Begusarai in around one and a half to two hours and from Patna in approximately two hours and 45 minutes.

He added that infrastructure across road, rail, air and waterways was being strengthened.

He also highlighted a 30 per cent subsidy provided by the Central government to businesses and industries for transporting goods in containers over distances of up to 400 km.

On air connectivity, the Chief Minister said land had been made available for airports in Darbhanga and Purnea, in addition to the existing airport in Patna.

Runway expansion was also being undertaken to facilitate better connectivity and access to international markets.

He said the state government had introduced a new silt policy and reached an agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the utilisation of around four lakh metric tonnes of river silt.

Silt extracted from rivers in North Bihar would be used in road construction projects.

He said one cubic metre of soil generally costs around Rs 300, and the new policy would facilitate the use of river silt as an alternative construction material.

The Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to regularly address the concerns of business owners.

He asked them to organise monthly meetings with the Bihar Industries Association (BIA), FICCI and other industry bodies to discuss problems and identify solutions.

He also instructed DMs to bring local entrepreneurs and businesses under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Acknowledging that industries had not received adequate priority in the past, Samrat Chaudhary said industrial development was essential for increasing state revenue and generating employment for young people.

Citing Chhath Puja as an example, he said the festival had generated an estimated market worth of around Rs 80,000 crore across the country this year, demonstrating how cultural traditions could also create significant economic opportunities.

He identified water management and Bihar's large population as two major challenges, saying the government aimed to turn them into strengths over the next decade through improved water management and new policies.

The Chief Minister also called for developing district-specific product clusters, citing litchi as an example, to help local products reach larger markets and create new opportunities for trade and industry.