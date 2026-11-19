MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 19 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday highlighted the state's extraordinary cultural wealth, encompassing its languages, literature, music, dance, theatre, indigenous knowledge systems and traditional practices, and stressed the need to preserve and promote this rich heritage for future generations.

Addressing the 4th INAT (Iramdam Natki Ashengba Thouram) - Cultural-cum-Literary Meet, 2026, the Governor emphasised the importance of safeguarding Manipur's diverse cultural traditions while encouraging younger generations to appreciate and take pride in their rich heritage.

The two-day festival was organised by the Manipur University of Culture.

Governor Bhalla said that the Manipur University of Culture has an important responsibility in this regard by nurturing young talent, encouraging creativity and strengthening academic research, study and documentation of the state's rich cultural heritage.

The University's flagship cultural and literary event brought together students, artists and eminent cultural personalities to celebrate Manipur's rich literary traditions and performing arts.

The two-day meet features performances by students and artists from the University and its affiliated colleges, along with the participation of eminent cultural personalities from across the state, including Padma Shri awardees, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipients and renowned Gurus of performing arts and culture.

The Governor also underscored the need for greater research, systematic documentation and publication of traditional practices, oral histories and indigenous knowledge systems.

He encouraged stronger academic collaborations with institutions across India and abroad to promote wider recognition and understanding of Manipur's cultural heritage.

The programme was attended by Khuraijam Loken Singh, Minister of Art and Culture; Kananbala Sarangthem, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur University of Culture, faculty members, scholars, students and other distinguished guests.

Later, the Governor inspected the progress of ongoing railway construction works at Tairenpokpi, Atom Khuman and Haorang Keirel villages in Imphal West district, including sections of Tunnel No. 12.

During the inspection, officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway briefed Governor Bhalla on the progress of the ongoing construction works and the status of the railway project.