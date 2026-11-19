SAS Showcases The Next Generation Of AI-Powered Policing At World Police Summit 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From sovereign AI agents to digital forensics and intelligence analytics, SAS demonstrates how technology can strengthen investigations and improve public safety. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, November 2026: SAS, a global leader in data and AI, showcased its latest capabilities in intelligent policing at World Police Summit 2026 in Dubai, demonstrating how artificial intelligence and advanced analytics can help law enforcement agencies investigate cases faster, uncover hidden connections and respond to emerging threats. With the UAE advancing its use of AI across government services, SAS highlighted how police forces can make better use of data while maintaining control over sensitive information and critical decisions. At its booth, the company presented solutions covering AI-powered digital assistants, identity intelligence, digital forensics and surveillance analytics, addressing challenges ranging from analysing digital evidence to identifying potential threats. From Digital Evidence to Actionable Intelligence: Through a series of demonstrations, SAS highlighted how AI can help investigators bring together information from different sources and use it more effectively. Key demonstrations included:
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Digital Assistant for Law Enforcement: Allows officers to interact with data using natural language, making it easier to access information, generate insights and support decisions.
360 Identity Intelligence: Connects information on individuals, behaviours, violations and affiliations to help investigators identify hidden relationships and assess risks.
Digital Forensics: Brings together data extracted from digital devices, including files, communications and system logs. Network analysis also helps identify connections between devices and digital identities.
Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR): Combines information from sensors, video feeds and geospatial sources to help agencies monitor areas of interest, detect potential threats and support decisions in near real time.
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