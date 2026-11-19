Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Masdar City, Abu Dhabi's pioneering sustainable urban community, business and investment hub, has announced the return of The Festival at Masdar City, taking place at Masdar Park from 11–13 December 2026, from 4pm to 10pm daily. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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A long-standing fixture on Abu Dhabi's community calendar since 2014, The Festival returns this year in a new December season as the cooler evenings draw families outdoors, bringing Masdar City's Live, Work, Learn, Play philosophy to life through three evenings of discovery, creativity and connection. Designed for teens, young adults and families, this year's edition is our biggest yet, with 10,000 visitors expected.

Visitors can enjoy DJ sets and live music, hands-on creative workshops, family entertainment, food and beverage experiences and retail pop-ups, with plenty of ways to explore, take part and connect throughout the evening.

The Festival will be hosted at Masdar Park, the city's largest community park at 20 hectares, welcoming residents, students, professionals and visitors from across the UAE.

“Masdar City brings to life what it means to Live, Work, Learn and Play in one connected community,” said Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director, Masdar City.“The Festival brings this spirit together in one place, creating a vibrant atmosphere where residents, visitors and the wider community can connect and enjoy three evenings of music, creativity, children's entertainment and great food. Returning to Masdar Park this December reinforces our commitment to creating a destination where people feel connected, engaged and a genuine sense of belonging. We look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate with us.”

The event is part of a wider calendar of community programming at Masdar City, which includes well-being activities and stakeholder programs for businesses, residents and visitors throughout the year.

More details on the program, including performances, workshops, family activities, food and drink and retail pop-ups, will be announced closer to the date.

Historically, Masdar City and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) underwent a strategic separation in late 2022 to maximize their contributions to the UAE and the world while ensuring brand continuity for both entities. Please do not abbreviate Masdar City to Masdar. Masdar City is now a separate legal entity.

About Masdar City:

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a“green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative and ambitious group of over 2,800 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city's rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech startup investor powered by both Masdar City and BP.