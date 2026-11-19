MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: Eight years ago, a frightening encounter on the streets of Amsterdam prompted Pakistani woman Anam Jangda to take up jiu-jitsu. Today, the 37-year-old is a purple belt athlete who has made her debut at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, competing alongside athletes from around the world. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Representing Carlson Gracie Team Karachi, Anam competed in the women's Masters purple belt 55kg division at the 18th edition of the championship on Tuesday. Her journey to Abu Dhabi began with an incident that left her determined never to feel so frightened again.

Anam was visiting Amsterdam when she and a friend left their Airbnb in the early morning. A man approached them, leaving both women fearing for their safety.

Fortunately, both women had been runners during their school days. They immediately ran from the scene and continued until they found a police car.

“We both used to run track in school, so we actually ran about seven, eight minutes. We reached a cop car, and once I got there, I realised that I never wanted to feel that scared again,” she said.

When Anam returned to Karachi, she began looking for somewhere to learn jiu-jitsu. At the time, she says, there was only one academy offering the sport in the city.

“So I came back to Karachi. There was one jiu-jitsu gym. My coach [Alisha Ahmad] became later the first Pakistani black belt. He's going to compete tomorrow as well,” she said.

What began as an effort to learn self-defence soon developed into a long-term commitment to the sport.

Eight years later, Anam progressed to purple belt and travelled to Abu Dhabi to test herself against international opponents.

Her first appearance at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship did not produce the result she had hoped for, but Anam believes the experience has given her valuable lessons.

“It didn't go the way I wanted, but I wanted to just put myself out there and there's a lot more to learn,” she said.

Despite the disappointment of her result, Anam was impressed by the standard of competition and the opportunity to meet athletes from different countries.

“Amazing. It's so organised. It's so nice to see athletes from all around the world. The competition's tough but just tells us we need to put ourselves out there more,” she said.

“So hopefully not the last one that you guys will see me at.”

For Anam, competing in Abu Dhabi marks another step in a journey that began with a frightening experience eight years ago. From being the only woman at her academy in Karachi to competing on an international stage, she hopes to continue improving and return to the championship in the future.