MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Onchain interest in tokenized equities surged during the global rollout of Grand Theft Auto VI, with tokenized Take-Two Interactive shares (TTWO) on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) logging dramatically higher volume than tokenized Nvidia (NVDA ) on the same day.

According to Token Terminal, tokenized TTWO trading volume jumped 578% to $249.5 million on Wednesday, compared with $36.8 million a day earlier. Tokenized Nvidia recorded $88.1 million in DEX volume-even though NVDA led by market capitalization among the tracked reference stocks. The spike pushed TTWO to the most-traded tokenized stock in Token Terminal's dataset for the day, representing about 42% of the $590.7 million total DEX volume across the tracked tokens.

Token Terminal data shows tokenized Take-Two (TTWO) DEX trading volume rose 578% to $249.5 million on Wednesday. Tokenized TTWO outpaced tokenized Nvidia (NVDA) on the day, despite NVDA's larger market cap in the dataset. Backpack Securities' Solana -based TTWO token accounted for roughly $239 million (about 96%) of the day's trading volume. Tokenized-stock volumes reflect activity on crypto trading venues, not share transactions on traditional exchanges. Security warnings and regulatory scrutiny around tokenized securities remain active as onchain demand grows.

Key takeawaysTokenized shares track hype, not Nasdaq prints

Tokenized stocks are blockchain-based assets designed to track the value of publicly traded shares. While they resemble equity exposure for traders on crypto platforms, their onchain volumes measure DEX activity rather than actual buying and selling of underlying shares on conventional stock exchanges.

That distinction matters when interpreting the broader meaning of Wednesday's figures. Token Terminal's dataset indicates the onchain market treated the GTA VI rollout as a catalyst for speculative positioning in tokenized Take-Two, resulting in TTWO becoming the top reference token by DEX volume for the day.

For context, Take-Two Interactive's underlying shares on the Nasdaq were also volatile around the same period. Yahoo Finance reported that TTWO stock closed Wednesday up 6.2% at $216.61, before giving back gains in early Thursday trading, falling 4% to $208 in premarket as of 7:02 a.m. ET.

Backpack's Solana TTWO token dominates DEX flow

Most of the tokenized TTWO activity was concentrated in a single Solana -based asset listed through Backpack Securities, a platform operated by crypto exchange Backpack. Token Terminal data attributed about $239 million-approximately 96% of Wednesday's tokenized TTWO DEX volume-to that Backpack offering.

This concentration suggests the user experience and liquidity of specific onchain products can strongly influence day-to-day trading outcomes. Even when multiple tokenized references exist for different equities, the venue and issuer distribution can determine where the majority of volume ends up when a real-world news cycle drives attention toward a particular company.

Over a wider window, the relative scale remains notable. Token Terminal reports that tokenized Nvidia shares have recorded about $2 billion in DEX trading volume over the past 30 days, versus about $808.1 million for tokenized TTWO shares. In other words, the GTA VI-linked spike appears to have compressed TTWO's gap with NVDA in a single day-without necessarily indicating a structural reversal of longer-running volume trends.

GTA VI launch draws both traders and scammers

The same attention that appears to boost tokenized-stock trading also tends to attract bad actors, and the GTA VI cycle has been no exception.

Blockchain security company Blockaid said in a Wednesday X post that it flagged more than 8,800 GTA-themed tokens on Solana as malicious, suspicious, or spam. Blockaid also reported finding hundreds of social media posts promoting fake airdrops and preorder schemes tied to the game's hype.

For participants in tokenized markets, the implication is straightforward: increased retail interest can raise the probability of scams, impersonation tokens, and misleading promotional campaigns. Even if reputable tokenized equity products see more trading activity during major catalysts, traders still need to verify token contract details and promotion claims before interacting with unfamiliar assets.

Regulators keep focus on investor protection in tokenized markets

Beyond the immediate meme-driven attention, tokenized securities continue to face regulatory scrutiny over how investor protections and anti-money-laundering controls are implemented.

Separately from Wednesday's trading data, Cointelegraph reported that four US senators questioned the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday about potential gaps in investor protections and anti-money-laundering safeguards under the SEC's new tokenized securities exemption. That line of questioning underscores a tension facing the sector: demand and innovation are accelerating onchain, while lawmakers are pushing for clarity on compliance expectations and risk controls.

Taken together, the TTWO DEX surge and the concurrent scam warnings highlight the split between the technology's ability to route trading demand through crypto rails and the practical challenges of security, consumer protection, and oversight.

What to watch next

Traders and investors should watch whether tokenized TTWO volume sustains after the initial GTA VI rollout window, and whether issuers and platforms tighten controls to reduce scam proliferation as attention cycles intensify. Longer-term, regulatory guidance on tokenized securities will likely shape which tokenized equity products can scale safely-especially when real-world catalysts drive sudden spikes in onchain activity.

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