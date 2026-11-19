A travel experience shared by popular Indian YouTuber Passenger Paramvir has drawn attention to the rules governing non-Muslim visitors in Medina, one of Islam's holiest cities. During his journey through Saudi Arabia, Paramvir Singh Beniwal visited the historic city and documented his experience, explaining how far a non-Muslim traveller can go and which areas remain restricted.

In his vlog, the travel YouTuber takes viewers through his experience of reaching Medina by train, interacting with local people and understanding the restrictions around its most sacred religious site. His journey also offers a glimpse into a city that holds immense religious and historical importance for Muslims around the world.

What happened when Passenger Paramvir reached Medina?

Paramvir's vlog begins at Medina railway station. However, finding his way around the city proved more difficult than he initially expected.

When he stepped outside the station and asked local residents for directions, several people appeared surprised that a non-Muslim traveller had reached the city. According to Paramvir, some even told him that non-Muslims could not travel beyond the railway station and airport.

He then approached the local police for assistance but faced difficulties communicating because of the language barrier.

His situation changed when he met a Pakistani man named Imran, who worked as a tour guide. Imran helped him understand the local restrictions and explained that non-Muslim visitors could explore parts of Medina, although certain religious areas remained off-limits.

Can non-Muslims visit Medina? What are the rules?

There is an important difference between visiting Medina and entering its most sacred religious premises.

Non-Muslims are permitted to visit Medina and explore parts of the city. However, they are not allowed to enter Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, also known as the Prophet's Mosque, or its designated premises.

Saudi Arabia's official tourist visa terms specifically state that non-Muslims cannot enter the Prophet's Mosque and its premises. The US State Department's travel advisory also confirms that non-Muslims can visit Medina but cannot enter the mosque or its immediate surrounding area.

This restriction should not be confused with the rules for Mecca, where non-Muslims are prohibited from entering the city.

Paramvir's guide explained the access restrictions during the visit. The YouTuber decided not to take any risks and respected the religious boundaries. He travelled towards the central area but stopped at the restricted boundary, where he could view the grand mosque from outside.

The video also shows a green barrier marking the boundary beyond which he did not proceed.

Why is Medina so important in Islam?

Medina, located in western Saudi Arabia, is regarded as the second-holiest city in Islam after Mecca. It holds a special place in Islamic history because Prophet Muhammad migrated there from Mecca in 622 CE. This historic journey is known as the Hijrah and marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

The city became the centre of the early Muslim community, where the Prophet established a society based on Islamic teachings. It is also home to Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, or the Prophet's Mosque, which was originally established by Prophet Muhammad.

The mosque is among the most important places of worship in Islam. The Prophet is also buried within the mosque complex. Every year, Muslims from different countries visit Medina to pray at the mosque and learn more about the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

What did Passenger Paramvir show in his Medina vlog?

During his visit, Paramvir explored the area around the Prophet's Mosque while remaining outside the restricted premises. He captured the architecture and the large number of visitors who had travelled from different parts of the world.

He also shared his experience of understanding the city's rules through conversations with local people and his guide.

The journey offered viewers an unusual travel perspective, showing how a non-Muslim tourist can experience parts of a city that holds deep religious significance while respecting the restrictions around its holiest locations.

Paramvir eventually returned to the railway station to continue his journey. His vlog has brought renewed attention to Medina's history, religious importance and the rules that international visitors need to understand before travelling there.