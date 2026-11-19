MENAFN - IANS) Rourkela, Nov 19 (IANS) Zomuansanga scored twice in the second half as Nagaland United SC claimed a 2-0 win over Samaleswari SC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela on Thursday.

Zomuansanga scored both goals and was named Man of the Match. He gave Nagaland United the lead in the 54th minute from T Malsawmzuala's low cross. He then added the second in the fifth minute of stoppage time after a surging run from PC Pazawna.

The win lifted Nagaland United from seventh to fourth in the table, with six points from three matches. Samaleswari, beaten for a fourth successive match, remain bottom and are still searching for their first point of the season.

Samaleswari could have led inside two minutes. From a left-wing cross, Jorge Pereyra Diaz's deft touch teed up Ishan Pandita, but Pandita sent his first-time shot over the bar from close range. Nagaland United answered in the sixth minute, when Vanlalhriatzuala K's first-time effort took a deflection and Padam Chettri adjusted in time to hold on.

Four minutes later, the roles were reversed: Mohammed El Jaaouani crossed from the left, Pandita turned provider, and Diaz could not make clean contact at the near post.

Three clear openings inside 10 minutes set the terms. Both sides were getting runners into the box early and working the ball wide, and neither was willing to sit off. Matches that start at that pace usually settle after a quarter of an hour, but this one did not.

Rain had brought the temperature down sharply, and on a cooler evening both teams kept pressing high and in numbers, which is far harder to sustain in heat and humidity.

On the half-hour, Samaleswari forward Lalthanmawia Renthlei cut inside and shot from distance, missing the target by inches. Two minutes later, C Zomuanpuia found Zomuansanga with a measured cross from the right. Chettri came off his line but could not reach it, and Zomuansanga's touch took the ball out of play.

Nagaland United pushed bodies forward between the 35th and 40th minutes, but Samaleswari stayed compact. El Jaaouani was prominent, and Kamal Issah dropped from midfield to act as an extra defender. Pandita led two counter-attacks in that spell, but both broke down in the final third, and the sides went in goalless.

The second half had a different rhythm. The pressing of the opening 45 minutes gave way to a contest for midfield, and although crosses kept arriving from both flanks, neither defence was seriously troubled.

Samaleswari were just beginning to take hold of the game when Nagaland United struck. Malsawmzuala broke down the left, cut inside and curled a low cross towards Zomuansanga, who guided it in with a poacher's finish.

The goal shifted the balance of the evening. Head Coach Abdul Azim Siddique brought on Roshan Panna and Sahil Harijan to reshape his forward line, but Nagaland United cut off the supply to them. More than 80 minutes in, they were still pressing every time Samaleswari had the ball.

That pressure denied the home side time to build from the back and pushed them towards long balls, which the Nagaland United back line dealt with. Siddique added pace with Veer Arjun Joshi and Fredy Chawngthansanga, and in the closing minutes Samaleswari began to create openings.

In the 86th minute, Fredy whipped a corner to the near post and Basit Ahmed Bhat rushed in to meet it. He lost his balance as he went for the header, and it rose over the crossbar. Three minutes later, Panna found space inside the box.

Rather than shoot, he looked for Joshi at the far post, but Zomuanpuia read the pass and stepped across to intercept. A minute after that, Basit swung in a cross, and Diaz met it firmly at the far post, but from close range his header could not find the target. Three times in four minutes, the equaliser had been within reach.

All that pressure left space behind Samaleswari, and Nagaland United made use of it. Pazawna broke from inside his own half and released the ball with perfect weight for Zomuansanga, who fired a first-time shot into the roof of the net for his second of the night.

Samaleswari SC will host FC Bengaluru United at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium in Rourkela on November 24, while Nagaland United SC travel to face Shillong Lajong FC at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on November 25.