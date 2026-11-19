MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Mahammad Musayev, a member of the Azerbaijani national team, won a bronze medal at the World Junior Judo Championships held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani Judo Federation reported.

The athlete, competing in the 66 kg weight category, began his campaign in the round of 32 (1/16 finals). He defeated Denmark's Magni Lauritsen in his opening bout, followed by a victory over Algeria's Mohamed Amine Degouah.

In the quarterfinals, Musayev faced the reigning world junior champion, Tornike Gigauri from Georgia. Despite falling behind in the score, Musayev showed great determination to secure a comeback victory and advance to the semifinals.

After being defeated by Russia's Abdullakh Parchiev in the semifinal, Musayev faced another Russian competitor, Islam Sultigov, in the bronze medal match. By defeating his opponent, Musayev claimed the bronze medal at the World Championships.

Thus, for the second consecutive year, Musayev has won a bronze medal at the World Junior Judo Championships. He achieved the same result at last year's World Championships, which took place in Lima, the capital of Peru.

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