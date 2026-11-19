MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A concert project titled "Cultural Envoy," featuring renowned kamancha player and recipient of Azerbaijan's "Taraggi" Medal, Imamyar Hasanov, was held at the International Mugham Center, the committee reported.

The event was organized by Candlelight Baku with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Ministry of Culture for their official support in bringing the project to life. They also highlighted the importance of promoting Azerbaijan's national musical heritage and integrating Azerbaijani artists living abroad into the country's cultural life.

During the candlelit evening, Hasanov's performances showcased the richness of Azerbaijani national music, the distinctive character of the kamancha tradition, and its fusion with various musical genres.

The concert was met with considerable interest and applause from the audience.

Hasanov has lived in the US for many years and served as music director of the San Francisco World Music Festival from 2012 to 2018. In 2013 and 2019, he taught Azerbaijani music as an instructor and lecturer in the Department of Music at Stanford University. He has also taken part in international music festivals and concert programs and held masterclasses in various countries, contributing to the promotion of Azerbaijani national music and the art of the kamancha.

Known for his distinctive style, which he calls "KamanYar," Hasanov combines traditional Azerbaijani mugham and folk music with elements of Western classical music. He won the "Seeking Talents" competition in 1996 and received Azerbaijan's "Taraggi" Medal in 2022. His 2024 album, "Sounds of Azerbaijan," won two gold medals at the Global Music Awards in the "World Music" and "Duet" categories.

In 2022, Hasanov launched the "Shusha Victory Project," which was implemented in Shusha with the joint support of the Fund for Support to the Azerbaijani Diaspora and the Administration of the Shusha City State Reserve. As part of the project, Hasanov performed works by Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Vasif Adigozalov, along with other Azerbaijani musical compositions.