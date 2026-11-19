Ottawa, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global software as a service market is valued at USD 465.03 billion in 2026, up from USD 408.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1,367.68 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 12.85%. The U.S. market is set to grow from USD 132.19 billion in 2025 to around USD 451.05 billion by 2035.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

2026 has been a turning point. Early in the year, a sharp sell-off in software stocks reflected investor concern that AI agents could reduce demand for per-seat licenses. The leading vendors have responded by building agents into their products and selling them on usage- and outcome-based terms. Salesforce's Agentforce annual recurring revenue now exceeds USD 1.5 billion, up more than 240%; Adobe's AI-first ARR grew more than 150%; ServiceNow raised its 2026 AI contract target to USD 1.7 billion; and Workday's AI products reached nearly USD 600 million in ARR.

Core growth has held up. Salesforce, Adobe and Workday each grew revenue 11–13% in their latest quarters, ServiceNow's subscription revenue grew 21% and SAP's cloud revenue grew 25%. For SaaS vendors, cloud platforms, integrators, enterprise buyers and investors, the key questions are how pricing models change, which vendors turn AI into new revenue, and where AI-native challengers win share.

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Figure 1: SaaS Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

SaaS revenue nearly triples over the forecast period. Growth comes from continued migration of on-premises software, new AI and agent products sold on top of existing applications, and wider adoption by small and mid-sized businesses.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

2026 values apply the published 2025 shares to the 2026 market size of USD 465.03 billion and are modeled estimates.

SaaS Market: Key Segments

Segment 2025 Share 2026 Value (modeled) Growth Signal Software (component) 85 % About USD 395.28 billion Core subscription revenue Services (component) 15 % About USD 69.75 billion Implementation, integration, AI rollout Private cloud (deployment) 44 % About USD 204.61 billion Largest and highest predicted growth Large enterprises 62 % About USD 288.32 billion Largest buyer group North America (region) 46 % About USD 213.91 billion Largest region

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Component and deployment. Software accounts for 85% of revenue. Private cloud deployment holds 44% and is expected to grow fastest as regulated industries adopt SaaS under stricter data controls.

Enterprise size. Large enterprises account for 62% of revenue because they buy across many applications and are the first to deploy AI agents at scale.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

SaaS Market by Region

Region Position Key Facts Growth Signal North America Largest, 46% (2025) U.S. USD 132.19B (2025) → around USD 451.05B (2035) Home of most leading vendors Europe Major market SAP cloud backlog EUR 24.1B (+26%) Sovereign cloud demand Asia Pacific Growing Workday international revenue +17% SME digitization in India and Southeast Asia Latin America Notable growth Rising cloud adoption Fintech and retail SaaS Middle East & Africa Emerging First local SaaS instances (e.g., SailPoint, Apr 2025) Data residency drives local hosting

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

North America. North America leads with 46% of revenue, and the U.S. alone is expected to reach about USD 451 billion by 2035. Most of the largest SaaS vendors are based there.

Europe. SAP's cloud revenue grew 25% to EUR 6.7 billion in the third quarter of 2026, and its current cloud backlog reached EUR 24.1 billion, showing strong demand for cloud ERP as companies move off on-premises systems.

Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. International markets are growing faster than the U.S. for many vendors; Workday's international revenue grew 17% in its latest quarter. Local data hosting requirements are bringing new SaaS regions to the Middle East.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 2: AI Is Becoming a SaaS Revenue Line

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Investors repriced SaaS in early 2026. Software stocks fell sharply in February 2026 as investors worried that AI agents would reduce the number of users companies need to license.

What it indicates: Vendors must show that AI adds revenue rather than cannibalizing seats, which is driving a fast shift in pricing models.

Pricing is moving from seats to agents and outcomes. Salesforce offers an Agentic Enterprise License Agreement, ServiceNow reports agentic AI consumption up more than 13 times, and Workday says AI drove more than 25% of its new annual contract value.

What it indicates: Usage- and outcome-based pricing will grow alongside seats, changing how buyers budget and how vendors forecast.

AI revenue is now material. Salesforce's Agentforce and Data 360 ARR is nearly USD 3.9 billion, Adobe's AI-first ARR grew more than 150% and it reached 1 billion monthly active users, and Workday's AI ARR is close to USD 600 million, up more than 200%.

What it indicates: The leading vendors are turning AI into a new revenue line, supporting the market's double-digit growth.

Data platforms and acquisitions are strengthening incumbents. Salesforce's Informatica acquisition added USD 440 million in a single quarter, and Workday launched Workday Learning powered by Sana.

What it indicates: Owning trusted business data is the main defense against AI-native challengers.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers