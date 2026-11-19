MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has extended its portfolio of VJ Safety Certified Capacitors with a new series of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors (MLCC) that increases voltage ratings from 250 VAC to 305 VAC. With their higher voltage rating, the Vishay Vitramon 305 VAC VJ Safety Certified Capacitors series provides enhanced line to line protection for applications requiring greater voltage tolerance and robustness when supply voltages rise above typical nominal values.

Certified to IEC 60384-14 for X1 safety applications, the devices released today are ideal for power supplies, EMI and AC line filtering, isolation, and lightning strike and voltage surge protection in energy and industrial equipment, as well as consumer devices and appliances. For these applications, the capacitors combine their 305 VAC rating with a 2 kVDC voltage rating and peak impulse voltage capability to 5 kV, helping designers improve system reliability while meeting stringent safety requirements.

Manufactured with a reliable noble metal electrode (NME) system using a wet build process, the 305 VAC VJ Safety Certified Capacitors series features an X7R dielectric and offers capacitance values from 270 pF to 4.7 nF in the 2220 case size. The devices' surface-mount construction supports automated pick and place assembly and reflow soldering processes, simplifying manufacturing while enabling compact circuit designs. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the capacitors operate over a temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the 305 VAC VJ Safety Certified Capacitors are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. ® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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(305 VAC VJ Safety Certified Capacitors)

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For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

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or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

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