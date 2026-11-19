MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through rentals, labor-saving modular systems, and reliable mobilization for recurring urban construction, industrial maintenance, and shutdown demand.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Brazil Scaffolding - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazil scaffolding market size was valued at USD 0.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 0.56 billion in 2026 to USD 0.82 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by urban infrastructure renewal, vertical construction, industrial maintenance, and growing contractor preference for rental equipment.

Urban Infrastructure and Vertical Construction Strengthen Market Demand

Urban development and vertical construction are creating sustained demand across the Brazil scaffolding market. Scaffolding is required throughout multiple project stages, including structural construction, facade installation, painting, cladding, repairs, and long-term building maintenance. When major projects overlap, contractors often require additional equipment on short notice, increasing the importance of reliable inventory, rapid mobilization, and dependable supplier support.

High-rise construction in densely populated cities is also increasing demand for engineered scaffolding systems that can operate within limited footprints while meeting stricter safety requirements. Public infrastructure investment and urban renewal support steady equipment utilization, while recurring maintenance on residential and commercial towers extends demand beyond initial construction.

Oil and Gas Maintenance Supports Industrial Scaffolding Utilization

Oil and gas maintenance remains an important growth driver for the Brazil scaffolding market. Refineries, processing facilities, and other industrial assets require secure temporary access for inspections, repairs, planned shutdowns, and turnaround activities. Multi-year maintenance programs provide stronger demand visibility for scaffolding suppliers serving industrial customers.

Demand is generated by both large shutdown events and ongoing condition monitoring between major maintenance cycles. Suppliers with engineered layouts, strong compliance records, trained crews, and dependable mobilization capabilities are positioned to benefit from recurring industrial requirements. Plant maintenance and shutdown cycles are also supporting demand in other industrial and logistics applications.

Labor Shortages Encourage Adoption of Efficient Systems

Shortages of trained workers remain a key constraint on market expansion because scaffolding erection and dismantling require experienced crews, safety training, process discipline, and effective supervision. Rising labor costs further increase pressure on contractors and rental providers to improve productivity.

As a result, project managers are increasingly favoring systems that reduce person-hours, simplify assembly, accelerate inspections, and require fewer workers. However, high equipment costs and financing constraints may limit adoption among smaller contractors. Rental services are helping address this challenge by allowing contractors and SMEs to access modern equipment without significant upfront investment.

Supported Scaffolding Maintains Market Leadership

Supported scaffolding accounted for 46% of the Brazil scaffolding market in 2025. Its leadership reflects broad use across residential, commercial, infrastructure, and civil engineering projects where ground support is practical. These systems offer straightforward installation, cost discipline, versatility, and familiarity among contractors, supporting repeated use from structural work through finishing and repair activities.

Suspended scaffolding is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% through 2031. Growth is being driven by facade work, high-rise development, renovation, cleaning, repainting, and building envelope repairs in dense urban locations. Suspended systems are particularly valuable where street space is limited or building height makes ground-supported access less efficient.

Frame / H-Frame Systems Lead While Modular / Ringlock Adoption Rises

Frame / H-Frame systems held a 34% market share in 2025, supported by their simplicity, familiarity, and cost-effective performance. Mid-tier contractors commonly use these systems for repetitive residential and commercial work where straightforward setup, dependable availability, and lower upfront costs remain important purchasing considerations.

Modular / Ringlock systems are projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.60% through 2031. Their adaptability, faster assembly, layout control, and suitability for complex projects make them increasingly attractive to contractors seeking higher productivity and stronger compliance documentation. These systems also help reduce labor requirements and support more efficient work on active sites.

Overall, the Brazil scaffolding market is expected to benefit from construction activity, infrastructure renewal, recurring industrial maintenance, and expanding rental adoption. Supported and Frame / H-Frame systems will continue to provide market scale, while suspended and Modular / Ringlock solutions are positioned to record faster growth in specialized, high-rise, and labor-sensitive applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Urban Infrastructure Renewal and Vertical Construction Growth Drive Scaffolding Demand

4.2.2 Oil and Gas Maintenance and Refinery Turnarounds Increase Scaffolding Utilization

4.2.3 Industrial Plant Maintenance and Shutdown Cycles Support Market Growth

4.2.4 Rental Preference Among Contractors and SMEs Expands Scaffolding Adoption

4.2.5 Shift Toward Modular and Safer Access Systems Enhances Market Penetration

4.2.6 Demand for Faster Assembly Solutions Improves Labor Efficiency on Job Sites

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Skilled Labor Shortages Constrain Safe Erection and Dismantling Activities

4.3.2 High Equipment Costs and Financing Constraints Limit Market Expansion

4.3.3 Informal and Price-Sensitive Competition Intensifies Market Fragmentation

4.3.4 Logistics, Storage, and Site Handling Complexity Increases Operating Costs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Impact of Geopolitics

4.9.1 Raw Material Price Volatility

4.9.2 Supply Chain Disruptions and Longer Lead Times

4.9.3 Rising Energy and Logistics Costs

4.9.4 Infrastructure, Energy Security, and Defense-Led Demand

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Supported Scaffold

5.1.2 Suspended Scaffold

5.1.3 Mobile Scaffold

5.2 By System

5.2.1 Tube & Coupler

5.2.2 Cuplock

5.2.3 Modular / Ringlock

5.2.4 Frame / H-Frame

5.3 By Business Model

5.3.1 Sales

5.3.2 Rental

5.4 By Material Type

5.4.1 Timber / Plywood

5.4.2 Steel

5.4.3 Aluminum

5.4.4 Plastic / Fibreglass

5.4.5 Others

5.5 By Sector

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial & Logistics

5.5.4 Infrastructure

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 Southeast Brazil

5.6.2 South Brazil

5.6.3 Northeast Brazil

5.6.4 North Brazil

5.6.5 Central-West Brazil

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Layher

6.4.2 PERI Group

6.4.3 ULMA Construction

6.4.4 Altrad Group

6.4.5 BrandSafway

6.4.6 Doka

6.4.7 Mecan Industria de Equipamentos para Construcao

6.4.8 ArcelorMittal Tuper

6.4.9 Sul Andaimes

6.4.10 SH Brasil

6.4.11 Duscaff Scaffolding Industry LLC

6.4.12 Andaimes Piramide

6.4.13 DRM Vendas

6.4.14 Scafom-rux Brasil

6.4.15 ROHR

6.4.16 Amazonas Andaimes

6.4.17 Fortequip Equipamentos Industriais

6.4.18 Grupo IW8 Construmaq

6.4.19 Triunfo Andaimes

6.4.20 Lider 1 Fabrica de Andaimes

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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