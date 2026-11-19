MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on holistic mental wellness demand through E-sales, age-focused offerings, and evidence-based therapies as regulation and mainstream acceptance expand

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Body, Mind And Energy Healing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body, mind, and energy healing market was valued at USD 123.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 156.1 billion in 2026 to USD 795.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 26.2% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the industry with a 35.0% revenue share in 2025, supported by growing consumer awareness and the mainstream adoption of acupuncture, meditation, yoga, mindfulness, and energy healing.

Rising concern about mental health is a key market growth driver. According to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 23.4% of U.S. adults, or approximately 61.5 million people, experienced mental illness during the previous year. This substantial population is contributing to demand for non-pharmacological approaches that support emotional resilience, stress management, and overall well-being.

Public awareness campaigns, advocacy initiatives, scientific research, and open discussions about psychological health have also helped reduce stigma and encourage consumers to consider holistic treatment options. In January 2025, research published in Health Promotion International found that social media disclosures involving personal mental health experiences generated self-reported anti-stigma effects among audiences. Greater public engagement is expected to support continued interest in complementary wellness practices.

The broader wellness economy provides a strong foundation for market expansion. The Global Wellness Institute's Economy Monitor reported in November 2025 that the global wellness economy grew by 7.9% from 2023 to 2024, reaching USD 6.8 trillion. Mental wellness was among the fastest-growing sectors, recording average annual growth of 12.4% between 2019 and 2024. This performance reflects increased consumer spending on preventive healthcare and integrated physical, emotional, and spiritual wellness solutions.

Government action is strengthening the regulatory environment for traditional and complementary therapies. In May 2025, the World Health Assembly adopted the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034, with Member States committing to evidence-based traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine supported by stronger regulation and quality assurance. The WHO Global Report on Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine, published in December 2025, further indicated that 106 Member States were developing national policies, education systems, regulatory frameworks, and quality assurance mechanisms.

Demographic change is creating additional opportunities across the body, mind, and energy healing market. Aging and increasingly health-conscious populations are prioritizing preventive care, stress reduction, and non-invasive services that support long-term wellness. Millennials and Gen Z are also incorporating natural and holistic practices into their regular health routines, helping establish a sustained customer base for practitioners and service providers.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends and opportunities from 2021 to 2033. The analysis segments the market by intervention, distribution method, and region.

Intervention Outlook



Mind Healing: Autosuggestion, Hypnotherapy, Neuro-linguistic Programming, Self-hypnosis, Spiritual Mind Treatment, Transcendental Meditation

Body Healing: Acupressure, Acupuncture, Alexander Technique, Auriculotherapy, Autogenic Training, Chiropractic, Cupping Therapy, Kinesiology, Osteomyology, Osteopathy, Pilates, Qigong, Reflexology, Yoga Energy Healing: Magnetic Therapy, Bio-magnetic Therapy, Magnetic Resonance Therapy, Radionics, Reiki, Therapeutic Touch, Chakra Healing, Sensory Healing

Distribution Method Outlook



Direct Sales

E-sales Distance Correspondence

Regional Outlook



North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina Middle East & Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major interventions, distribution methods, countries, and regions

Assessment of competitive positioning and the market presence of key participants

Revenue forecasts designed to support market evaluation and investment planning

Analysis of emerging trends, growth drivers, and commercial opportunities

Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue streams and informing strategic decisions Coverage of competition strategies, market shares, and relevant product innovation

Companies Featured



The Healing Company Ltd.

Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute

Unity Woods Yoga Center

Deepak Chopra, LLC

Canyon Ranch

Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

Omega Institute

Esalen Institute

Spirit Rock Meditation Center Drala Mountain Center

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900