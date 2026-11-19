Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Energy as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy as a service market was valued at USD 81.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 89.6 billion in 2026 to USD 222.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.9% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market in 2025, accounting for a 44.2% revenue share.

Market growth is being driven by the global focus on energy efficiency, decarbonization, and the transition to sustainable energy systems. Organizations are increasingly adopting renewable energy, energy storage systems, microgrids, distributed energy resources, and digital energy management platforms to improve operational performance and control energy costs.

Corporate net-zero emissions commitments and environmental, social, and governance priorities are also supporting demand for subscription and performance-based energy solutions. These service models enable commercial and industrial customers to modernize energy infrastructure, optimize consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and improve efficiency without relying solely on conventional capital-intensive procurement strategies.

Government policies, renewable energy incentives, clean energy targets, and programs supporting infrastructure modernization are accelerating market development. These initiatives are encouraging renewable energy integration and expanding opportunities for energy-as-a-service providers. Greater private-sector investment in sustainable infrastructure is further strengthening demand across developed and emerging economies.

The need for reliable and resilient power infrastructure represents another significant growth factor. Grid instability, extreme weather, increasing electricity consumption, and concerns surrounding power outages are prompting organizations to invest in flexible energy systems. Smart energy management technologies, on-site generation, microgrids, and storage solutions can support continuity, optimize electricity use, and enhance grid resilience.

Advancements in digital energy technologies are expected to create additional opportunities throughout the forecast period. Data analytics, automated controls, connected equipment, and real-time monitoring allow providers to improve asset performance and deliver tailored energy services. Continued innovation, combined with rising demand for measurable cost savings and emissions reductions, is expected to support adoption across commercial and industrial facilities.

Report Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and examines industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The energy as a service market is segmented by service type, end use, and region.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Energy Supply Services

Operational and Maintenance Services Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Commercial Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands

Sweden

Asia Pacific



China



India



Australia



Japan



South Korea



Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand

Vietnam

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE South Africa

The report indicates that the energy as a service market will benefit from the convergence of sustainability targets, digital transformation, and energy security requirements. Providers capable of combining renewable energy, efficiency improvements, operational support, and resilient infrastructure are positioned to address evolving customer priorities through 2033.

Key Attributes

