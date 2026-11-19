

XPENG will hold its annual AI Day on November 25 in Guangzhou, under the theme“ORIGIN”.

The company will showcase its general-purpose advanced humanoid robot at the AI Day, and offer hands-on experiences with its latest Physical AI technologies, including NGP intelligent driving and Robotaxi. The company will showcase how the convergence of AI intelligence and physical hardware is key to unlocking real-world capabilities as AI moves beyond the digital world.

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or "the Company," NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, will host its 2026 AI Day on November 25 in Guangzhou, showcasing its latest advances in Physical AI, humanoid robotics and next-generation mobility technologies.







XPENG AI Day 2026 is set for November 25 in Guangzhou.

Themed“ORIGIN”, this year-end event marks the eighth edition of XPENG's annual technology showcase. Since its inaugural event in 2019, XPENG has consistently explored the next frontier of technology, from software-defined vehicles and AI-defined mobility to Physical AI. Technologies previewed across its previous seven editions have subsequently progressed into real-world applications, reflecting the company's focus on translating technological advances into tangible products and user value.

As AI moves beyond digital environments and into the physical world, XPENG believes that increasingly powerful AI large models alone will not be enough. The complexity and unpredictability of real-world environments require AI to work in close coordination with proprietary hardware and physical systems. The next stage of development will depend on the co-evolution of intelligence and embodiment, enabling AI to perceive, understand, act and continuously learn through real-world interactions.

At this year's AI Day, XPENG will share its latest thinking and practical progress in Physical AI, demonstrating how intelligence can extend from the AI brain to the physical body and translate into real-world capabilities. A key highlight will be the showcase of IRON, XPENG's general-purpose advanced humanoid robot. Standing approximately 170 cm tall, IRON features a highly anthropomorphic design, 76 degrees of freedom across its body and 21 in each hand. Powered by three in-house developed Turing AI chips delivering up to 2,250 TOPS, it runs XPENG's Physical AI foundation model on-device, enabling autonomous task execution without teleoperation.

Following eight years of R&D, the latest IRON rolled off the newly commissioned production line on September 8, 2026. In August 2026, XPENG's robotics business secured over US$900 million in equity financing at a post-money valuation exceeding US$6.3 billion, the largest single-round private financing in China's embodied AI industry.









XPENG IRON humanoid robot walks off the production line. Image credit: XPENG



Beyond humanoid robots, XPENG AI Day will also feature autonomous driving experiences across Levels 2 to 4, from NGP intelligent driving to L4 Robotaxi, alongside updates on XPENG's flying car developments, showcasing its expanding Physical AI ecosystem and next-generation mobility ambitions.

XPENG AI Day 2026 will take place on November 25 in Guangzhou. Further details will be announced at the event.

If you are interested in XPENG's AI day event, please contact:

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XPENG AI Day Press Kit:

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit

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