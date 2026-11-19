Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Feed Plant Based Protein Isolate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source, Form, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal feed plant based protein isolate market was valued at an estimated USD 2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising demand for sustainable, high efficiency animal nutrition and consistent protein ingredients.

Livestock producers and feed manufacturers are increasingly adopting plant based protein isolates to improve feed performance, animal growth and nutritional consistency. These ingredients provide high protein concentrations and balanced amino acid profiles that support digestibility and efficient nutrient utilization. Their reliable composition also makes them an attractive alternative to conventional feed proteins affected by supply volatility, variable quality and fluctuating costs.

Economic and operational priorities are accelerating market adoption. Plant derived proteins can offer greater pricing stability than animal based protein sources, helping feed producers manage costs while improving feed conversion ratios. Growing scrutiny of resource use and environmental impact is also encouraging manufacturers to incorporate ingredients that require fewer production inputs and support more sustainable feed strategies.

Advances in processing technology are further strengthening the market outlook. Improved production methods have enhanced the solubility, absorption and functional performance of plant protein isolates, allowing them to be incorporated into a broader range of feed formulations. These developments are expanding their use across poultry, aquaculture, livestock and pet food applications.

As animal protein production increases worldwide, demand for efficient and scalable feed ingredients is expected to remain strong. Plant based protein isolates are positioned to benefit from the industry's focus on performance, product consistency, supply reliability and sustainability. Continued innovation in ingredient processing and formulation is also expected to create opportunities for feed manufacturers and protein suppliers across developed and emerging markets.

Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue and volume forecasts at global, regional and country levels, along with analysis of industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is assessed by source, form, application and region.



Source: Sunflower protein, soybean protein, pea protein, canola protein, potato protein and other sources

Form: Powder and liquid

Poultry feed: Broilers, layers and turkey

Aquaculture feed: Fish, crustaceans and mollusks

Livestock feed: Swine, cattle (beef and dairy), sheep and goats Pet food: Dogs, cats and other pets

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Review market size, volume, revenue performance and growth prospects across major segments and regions.

Competitive landscape: Assess the market presence, positioning and strategies of key industry participants.

Market trends: Identify the primary factors influencing plant based protein isolate demand in animal feed applications.

Growth opportunities: Evaluate emerging applications, regional developments and potential revenue streams. Actionable intelligence: Support investment planning, market entry, product development and strategic decision-making.

The report also examines segment and regional revenue forecasts, competitive strategies, market share dynamics and product innovation. These insights can help ingredient suppliers, feed manufacturers, investors and other stakeholders evaluate opportunities in the global animal feed plant based protein isolate market and prepare for evolving nutritional, economic and sustainability requirements.

Key Attributes

