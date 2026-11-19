MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies on this year's list are expanding what it means to support caregivers amid a crisis for the sandwich generation.

Oakland, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half of Americans in their 40s are part of the“sandwich generation,” balancing childcare with supporting aging parents. For employers, that means stepping into the gap with broader support.

Great Place To Work® and Fortune Media announced the winners of the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for ParentsTM based on direct employee feedback about their experience at work.

In addition to employee survey data, Great Place To Work collected company data on industry, revenue, employee demographics, parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible scheduling, and more.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“This list of companies enjoys the unmatched loyalty and commitment from their people because they go the extra mile to solve the unique challenges of their workers.”

Read our profile of Bank of America to see what great support for working parents can look like in 2026.

Who made the list

Here are the top 10 large companies (1,000 or more employees):

1. Cisco

2. Hilton

3. Kimley-Horn

4. American Express

5. USI

6. Alston & Bird LLP

7. Plante & Moran, PLLC

8. Bain & Company, Inc.

9. Baird

10. Bank of America

Here are the top five small and medium companies (50–999 employees):

1. WestPac Wealth Partners

2. Lumin Digital

3. Basis

4. First American Equipment Finance

5. Invisors

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of over 650,000 employees with parenting responsibilities at Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies that also met the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must submit at least 50 responses from U.S. employees with parenting responsibilities. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedules, childcare, and dependent health care benefits. Great Place To Work received over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.3 million employees this year alone. See the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

CONTACT: Kim Peters Great Place To Work (415) 844-2574...