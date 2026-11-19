Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Declares Interim Dividend Of $1.00 Per Common Share
For additional information please contact:
Alex Ng
Chief Financial Officer
T: +44 207 611 8960
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About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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