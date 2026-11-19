MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved an interim dividend payment of $1.00 per Common Share, payable on December 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 25, 2026. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after November 24, 2026.

For additional information please contact:

Alex Ng

Chief Financial Officer

T: +44 207 611 8960

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About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.