MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on minimally invasive veterinary care with high-definition, portable, and disposable endoscopy systems and expanding specialty and referral networks.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Small Animal Endoscopes And Endoscopic Instruments Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small animal endoscopes and endoscopic instruments market was valued at USD 396.8 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 418.1 million in 2026 to USD 662.2 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for advanced veterinary diagnostics, minimally invasive procedures, and specialized animal care.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for small animals. The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal and respiratory disorders among companion animals is also creating sustained demand for endoscopy equipment, instruments, accessories, and consumables. Additional growth factors include advancements in high-definition imaging, portable endoscopy systems, disposable devices, and the continued expansion of veterinary specialty and referral care infrastructure.

North America led the small animal endoscopes and endoscopic instruments market in 2025, accounting for 35.4% of global revenue. The region's position reflects its established veterinary healthcare infrastructure, widespread availability of specialty services, strong adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and significant expenditure on companion animal care. The report also evaluates market opportunities across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and assesses industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product, type, animal, procedure, application, end-use, and region.



Product: Equipment, flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, video processors & imaging systems, instruments & accessories, biopsy forceps, grasping forceps, retrieval forceps, retrieval baskets, snares, cytology brushes, other endoscopic instruments, and consumables.

Type: Disposable and reusable systems.

Animal: Dogs, cats, and other small animals.

Procedure: Gastrointestinal procedures, respiratory procedures, urogenital procedures, ENT procedures, and other endoscopic procedures.

Application: Diagnostic and surgical/interventional applications. End-use: Veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, specialty & referral centers, and veterinary universities & research institutes.

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage encompasses the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Regional and country-level forecasts help identify differences in technology adoption, veterinary healthcare investment, clinical capabilities, and demand for advanced small animal endoscopy solutions. This analysis enables businesses to assess established markets while identifying emerging opportunities in regions where specialty veterinary care is expanding.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence to support effective business planning and investment decisions. It examines the competitive landscape, market presence of key participants, revenue opportunities, product innovation, and the trends expected to influence future demand. Segment-level and regional forecasts provide a structured basis for evaluating growth potential across products, procedures, applications, and end-use settings.



Detailed analysis of major market segments and geographic regions.

Revenue estimates and forecasts for informed market assessment.

Evaluation of growth drivers, industry trends, and emerging opportunities.

Competitive strategy and market share analysis.

Insights into product innovation and evolving veterinary endoscopy technologies. Actionable recommendations for identifying revenue streams and supporting strategic decisions.

By combining quantitative forecasts with competitive and trend analysis, the report helps manufacturers, veterinary technology providers, investors, healthcare organizations, and other stakeholders understand the outlook for the small animal endoscopy market. The findings can support product development, geographic expansion, portfolio planning, competitive positioning, and investment strategies through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Product

1.2.2. Type

1.2.3. Animal

1.2.4. Procedure

1.2.5. Application

1.2.6. End Use

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Advanced Endoscopy in Small Animals

3.2.1.2. Growing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal and Respiratory Disorders in Small Animals

3.2.1.3. Expansion of Veterinary Specialty and Referral Care Infrastructure

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Shortage of Skilled Veterinary Endoscopy Professionals

3.2.2.2. Complexity of Equipment Maintenance and Reprocessing

3.2.3. Market Opportunities

3.2.4. Market Challenges

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Estimated Animal Population, Key Countries and Key Species, 2025

3.5. Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market by Product, Segment Dashboard

4.2. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Equipment

4.4.1. Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Flexible Endoscopes

4.4.2.1. Flexible Endoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Rigid Endoscopes

4.4.3.1. Rigid Endoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Video Processors & Imaging Systems

4.4.4.1. Video Processors & Imaging Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Instruments & Accessories

4.5.1. Instruments & Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Biopsy Forceps

4.5.2.1. Biopsy Forceps Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Grasping Forceps

4.5.3.1. Grasping Forceps Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Retrieval Forceps

4.5.4.1. Retrieval Forceps Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Retrieval Baskets

4.5.5.1. Retrieval Baskets Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.6. Snares

4.5.6.1. Snares Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.7. Cytology Brushes

4.5.7.1. Cytology Brushes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.8. Other Endoscopic Instruments

4.5.8.1. Other Endoscopic Instruments Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Consumables

4.6.1. Consumables Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market by Type, Segment Dashboard

5.2. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Disposable

5.4.1. Disposable Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Reusable

5.5.1. Reusable Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market by Animal, Segment Dashboard

6.2. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Animal Movement Analysis

6.3. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Dogs

6.4.1. Dogs Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Cats

6.5.1. Cats Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Procedure Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market by Procedure, Segment Dashboard

7.2. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Procedure Movement Analysis

7.3. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Procedure, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Gastrointestinal Procedures

7.4.1. Gastrointestinal Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Respiratory Procedures

7.5.1. Respiratory Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Urogenital Procedures

7.6.1. Urogenital Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. ENT Procedures

7.7.1. ENT Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Other Endoscopic Procedures

7.8.1. Other Endoscopic Procedures Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market by Application, Segment Dashboard

8.2. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Application Movement Analysis

8.3. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, Application, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Diagnostic

8.4.1. Diagnostic Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Surgical/Interventional

8.5.1. Surgical/Interventional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market by End Use, Segment Dashboard

9.2. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: End Use Movement Analysis

9.3. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market Size & Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Veterinary Clinics

9.4.1. Veterinary Clinics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Veterinary Hospitals

9.5.1. Veterinary Hospitals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Specialty & Referral Centers

9.6.1. Specialty & Referral Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.7. Veterinary Universities & Research Institutes

9.7.1. Veterinary Universities & Research Institutes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Small Animal Endoscopes & Endoscopic Instruments Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Dashboard

10.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

Country coverage includes Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million).

10.3. North America

10.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.2. U.S

10.3.3. Canada

10.3.4. Mexico

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. UK

10.4.3. Germany

10.4.4. France

10.4.5. Italy

10.4.6. Spain

10.4.7. Denmark

10.4.8. Sweden

10.4.9. Norway

10.5. Asia Pacific

10.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. Japan

10.5.3. China

10.5.4. India

10.5.5. Australia

10.5.6. Thailand

10.5.7. South Korea

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. Brazil

10.6.3. Argentina

10.7. MEA

10.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.2. South Africa

10.7.3. UAE

10.7.4. Saudi Arabia

10.7.5. Kuwait

10.7.6. Qatar

10.7.7. Oman

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Participant Categorization

11.1.1. Market Leaders

11.1.2. Emerging Players

11.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

11.3. Company Profiles

Each company profile includes Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives.

11.3.1. STERIS

11.3.2. SonoScape Medical Corp

11.3.3. Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD.

11.3.4. Firefly Global

11.3.5. KARL STORZ

11.3.6. Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

11.3.7. MDS Vet

11.3.8. VetVu (Swiss Precision Products, Inc,)

11.3.9. Eickemeyer KG

11.3.10. Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH

List of Tables [235]

List of Figures [115]

Companies Featured



STERIS

SonoScape Medical Corp

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD.

Firefly Global

KARL STORZ

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

MDS Vet

VetVu (Swiss Precision Products, Inc,)

Eickemeyer KG Dr. Fritz Endoscopes GmbH

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900