MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Uncover new revenue streams through actionable insights on preventive animal health, functional feed solutions, regional opportunities, and competitive strategies.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medicated animal feed additives market was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 5.2 billion in 2026 to USD 10.1 billion by 2033. This expansion represents a CAGR of 9.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by greater investment in animal disease prevention, livestock productivity, nutritional health, and commercial farming operations.

North America led the medicated animal feed additives market with a revenue share of 33.8% in 2025. The region's position reflects established livestock and poultry industries, advanced veterinary infrastructure, widespread adoption of feed-based health products, and sustained demand for preventive animal health solutions.

Major market growth drivers include the rising prevalence of infectious and parasitic diseases among livestock, poultry, and companion animals. Expanding commercial animal production is increasing the need for effective disease management, improved feed efficiency, and consistent animal performance. Demand is also growing for gut health, microbiome, immune support, and functional feed solutions that can enhance animal well-being and production outcomes.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The research evaluates the market by animal, product, formulation, application, route of administration, sales channel, and region.



Animal: Production animals include bovine, swine, poultry, ovine & caprine, and other livestock. Companion animal coverage includes canine, feline, equine, and other categories.

Product: Vitamins & minerals, probiotics & prebiotics, antibiotics & antimicrobials, amino acids, proteins & peptides, feed enzymes, phytogenics, and other products.

Formulation: Medicated feed categories include feed premixes, complete feed, supplemental & concentrate feed, and other medicated feed products. Medicated supplements include chewables & soft chews, tablets & capsules, powders & granules, liquids, and other supplement formats.

Application: Infectious diseases & disease control, parasitic diseases & control, gastrointestinal & digestive health, joint, bone & mobility health, skin, coat & dermatological health, behavioral, neurological & stress management, immune health & disease resistance, and other applications.

Route of Administration: Feed, water / liquid, and direct oral delivery. Sales Channel: Direct & institutional sales, distributors & wholesalers, veterinary & specialty retail, E-commerce, and other channels.

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, China, India, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

The regional outlook enables businesses to assess demand patterns, regulatory environments, animal production trends, and commercial opportunities across established and emerging markets. It also supports comparison of revenue potential among countries with different livestock populations, veterinary care systems, feed manufacturing capabilities, and distribution networks.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, product development, competitive positioning, and geographic expansion. It examines the presence of key market participants, identifies influential trends, and evaluates opportunities across animal health applications and product categories.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts help organizations assess market potential and prioritize areas for growth. Competitive strategy and market share analysis provide insight into the evolving industry landscape, while product innovation coverage highlights developments shaping medicated feed, nutritional supplements, and functional animal health solutions.

Manufacturers, feed producers, veterinary health companies, distributors, investors, and other stakeholders can use the findings to identify potential revenue streams and make informed strategic decisions. As demand for preventive care, disease resistance, digestive health, and efficient animal production rises, the medicated animal feed additives market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Animal

1.2.2. Product

1.2.3. Formulation

1.2.4. Application

1.2.5. Route of Administration

1.2.6. Sales Channel

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Prevalence of Animal Infectious and Parasitic Diseases

3.2.1.2. Growing Demand for Preventive Animal Health and Disease Management

3.2.1.3. Expansion of Commercial Livestock and Poultry Production

3.2.1.4. Increasing Adoption of Gut Health, Microbiome, and Functional Feed Solutions

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Requirements for Medicated Feed Additives

3.2.2.2. Growing Restrictions on Antibiotic Use in Animal Production

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Technology Evolution Analysis

3.4. Pricing Analysis, 2025

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Estimated Animal Population, Key Countries & Key Species, 2021 - 2025

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Animal: Segment Dashboard

4.2. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Animal: Movement Analysis

4.3. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market Estimates & Forecasts, Animal, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Production Animals

4.4.1. Production Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Bovine

4.4.2.1. Bovine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Swine

4.4.3.1. Swine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.4. Poultry

4.4.4.1. Poultry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.5. Ovine & Caprine

4.4.5.1. Ovine & Caprine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4.6. Other

4.4.6.1. Other Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Companion Animals

4.5.1. Companion Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Canine

4.5.2.1. Canine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Feline

4.5.3.1. Feline Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Equine

4.5.4.1. Equine Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Others

4.5.5.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Product: Segment Dashboard

5.2. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Product: Movement Analysis

5.3. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market Estimates & Forecasts, Product, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Vitamins & Minerals

5.4.1. Vitamins & Minerals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Probiotics & Prebiotics

5.5.1. Probiotics & Prebiotics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Antibiotics & Antimicrobials

5.6.1. Antibiotics & Antimicrobials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.7. Amino Acids, Proteins & Peptides

5.7.1. Amino Acids, Proteins & Peptides Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.8. Feed Enzymes

5.8.1. Feed Enzymes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.9. Phytogenics

5.9.1. Phytogenics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.10. Other Products

5.10.1. Other Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Formulation: Segment Dashboard

6.2. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Formulation: Movement Analysis

6.3. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market Estimates & Forecasts, Formulation, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Medicated Feed

6.4.1. Medicated Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Feed Premixes

6.4.2.1. Feed Premixes Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.3. Complete Feed

6.4.3.1. Complete Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.4. Supplemental & Concentrate Feed

6.4.4.1. Supplemental & Concentrate Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.5. Other Medicated Feed Products

6.4.5.1. Other Medicated Feed Products Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Medicated Supplements

6.5.1. Medicated Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Chewables & Soft Chews

6.5.2.1. Chewables & Soft Chews Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Tablets & Capsules

6.5.3.1. Tablets & Capsules Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Powders & Granules

6.5.4.1. Powders & Granules Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.5. Liquids

6.5.5.1. Liquids Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.6. Others Medicated Supplements

6.5.6.1. Others Medicated Supplements Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Application: Segment Dashboard

7.2. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Application: Movement Analysis

7.3. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market Estimates & Forecasts, Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Infectious Diseases & Disease Control

7.4.1. Infectious Diseases & Disease Control Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Parasitic Diseases & Control

7.5.1. Parasitic Diseases & Control Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Gastrointestinal & Digestive Health

7.6.1. Gastrointestinal & Digestive Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Joint, Bone & Mobility Health

7.7.1. Joint, Bone & Mobility Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Skin, Coat & Dermatological Health

7.8.1. Skin, Coat & Dermatological Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.9. Behavioral, Neurological & Stress Management

7.9.1. Behavioral, Neurological & Stress Management Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.10. Immune Health & Disease Resistance

7.10.1. Immune Health & Disease Resistance Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

7.11. Other Applications

7.11.1. Other Applications Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Route of Administration: Segment Dashboard

8.2. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Route of Administration: Movement Analysis

8.3. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market Estimates & Forecasts, Route of Administration, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Feed

8.4.1. Feed Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Water / Liquid

8.5.1. Water / Liquid Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Direct Oral

8.6.1. Direct Oral Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Sales Channel: Segment Dashboard

9.2. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market, Sales Channel: Movement Analysis

9.3. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market Estimates & Forecasts, Sales Channel, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.4. Direct & Institutional Sales

9.4.1. Direct & Institutional Sales Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.5. Distributors & Wholesalers

9.5.1. Distributors & Wholesalers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.6. Veterinary & Specialty Retail

9.6.1. Veterinary & Specialty Retail Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.7. E-commerce

9.7.1. E-commerce Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

9.8. Other Channels

9.8.1. Other Channels Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 10. Medicated Animal Feed Additives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Dashboard

10.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

10.3. North America

10.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.3.2. U.S

10.3.3. Canada

10.3.4. Mexico

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.4.2. UK

10.4.3. Germany

10.4.4. France

10.4.5. Italy

10.4.6. Spain

10.4.7. Denmark

10.4.8. Sweden

10.4.9. Norway

10.5. Asia Pacific

10.5.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.5.2. Japan

10.5.3. China

10.5.4. India

10.5.5. Australia

10.5.6. Thailand

10.5.7. South Korea

10.6. Latin America

10.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.6.2. Brazil

10.6.3. Argentina

10.7. MEA

10.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

10.7.2. South Africa

10.7.3. UAE

10.7.4. Saudi Arabia

10.7.5. Kuwait

10.7.6. Qatar

10.7.7. Oman

10.8. Country-level analysis includes Key Country Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Regulatory Framework, and Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million).

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Participant Categorization

11.1.1. Market Leaders

11.1.2. Emerging Players

11.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. Elanco Animal Health

11.3.2. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

11.3.3. Virbac

11.3.4. Phibro Animal Health

11.3.5. ADM

11.3.6. Cargill

11.3.7. Nutreco

11.3.8. Merck & Co., Inc.

11.3.9. Kemin Industries

11.3.10. Ceva Sante Animale

11.3.11. Dechra

11.3.12. Vetoquinol

11.3.13. Huvepharma

11.3.14. Company profiles include Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Strategic Initiatives, where applicable.

11.4. Other Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [312]

List of Figures [120]

Companies Featured



Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

Virbac

Phibro Animal Health

ADM

Cargill

Nutreco

Merck & Co., Inc.

Kemin Industries

Ceva Sante Animale

Dechra

Vetoquinol Huvepharma

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