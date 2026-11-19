

November 18 Lottery.com roll-out and affiliate expansion funded exclusively by direct partnership commitments SEGG Media secures separate financing commitments to support Veloce and Quadrant and the pending official rollout of Sports.com, Concerts.com and TicketStub.com.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation ("SEGG Media" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEGG) today announced the termination of its stock purchase and registration rights agreements with Generating Alpha Ltd originally executed in November 2024 and amended in June 2025(the“Agreement”). The Company's election to cancel the Agreement decisively reduces potential shareholder dilution and market overhang. The termination is the latest step in management's effort to exit financing arrangements that were entered by the previous Chief Executive Officer, which the current management believes the Company has graduated from, and fund its growth with far superior financing structures that are more aligned with shareholders' interests.

The Agreement termination follows the Company's January 2026 exit from its financing arrangement with United Capital Investments London Limited ("UCIL") and its agreement to terminate other financing arrangements. Management is prioritizing financing structures that control dilution and support long-term shareholder returns.

Funding for Lottery.com, Veloce and Quadrant and SEGG's Additional Platforms

Lottery.com was relaunched worldwide on November 18, 2026. International Gaming Alliance ("IGA"), the first partner under the Lottery.com global affiliate program which was announced in July, has privately raised capital to develop the master affiliate program, launch Lottery.com in new markets beginning with Canada and Latin America, and expand its existing presence in Mexico. IGA will fund this work directly.

Separate from IGA's commitment, SEGG Media has secured additional strategic financing commitments to fund growth for Veloce Media Group and Quadrant and the rollout of the Sports.com, Concerts.com and TicketStub.com platforms. As reported in the Company's second-quarter Form 10-Q, revenue was $3.2 million, up 1,584% year over year. The increase was driven primarily by the first full quarter of including consolidated results from Veloce following the acquisition of a controlling interest in mid-February 2026.

Robert Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of SEGG Media, said:

“The Generating Alpha ELOC, as most ELOCs, inherently exposes public companies to share dilution and downward price pressure. The Company is healthier and stronger today than it was when it entered this ELOC a couple of years ago. We have available enhanced financing that supports growth while limiting the cost and potential impact on share price and dilution to existing shareholders. IGA's commitment backs Lottery.com's expansion, and the additional committed financing will help us build upon Veloce's contribution to our second-quarter results, grow Veloce and Quadrant, and roll out Sports.com, Concerts.com and TicketStub.com.”

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's funding strategy, the commitment and deployment of capital by International Gaming Alliance, the availability, terms and deployment of additional financing for Veloce Media Group and Quadrant, the scheduled expansion of Lottery.com into new markets, and the Company's approach to future financing. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: the ability of IGA to fund and execute the planned market expansion; the ability to obtain or maintain licenses and regulatory approvals in new markets; the Company's ability to secure, close and deploy the anticipated financing for Veloce Media Group and Quadrant; the Company's need for additional capital and its ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, which may include financing that dilutes existing shareholders; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and remain current with its SEC reports; and the other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: For additional information SEGG Media... 737-587-3391 SEGG Investors... 737-787-3891