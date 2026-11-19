MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital health adoption, wider pharmacy and e-commerce access, and provider collaborations create opportunities across urban and semi-urban India.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Connectivity, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India continuous glucose monitoring devices market was valued at an estimated USD 45.92 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 105.67 million by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.56% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for proactive diabetes management and increasing adoption of digital health technologies.

India's substantial diabetes burden is accelerating demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices that support timely treatment decisions and long-term disease management. The country's aging population, sedentary lifestyles and rising prevalence of diabetes are increasing the need for accurate and accessible glucose monitoring solutions. Greater awareness among patients and healthcare professionals is also supporting the transition toward technology-enabled diabetes care.

Market growth is further strengthened by expanding healthcare infrastructure and wider product availability through pharmacies and e-commerce platforms. Partnerships between international CGM manufacturers, Indian healthcare providers and digital health companies are helping improve market access. While adoption remains strongest in major cities, improving distribution networks and remote healthcare capabilities are creating opportunities across semi-urban areas.

Advances in sensor accuracy, app integration, wireless connectivity and secure data sharing are enhancing the value of CGM systems. These capabilities allow patients and healthcare professionals to review glucose trends, support personalized care plans and improve ongoing monitoring. Bluetooth, 4G/Cellular and NFC (Near Field Communication) technologies are expected to remain important as manufacturers develop more connected and interoperable devices.

India is a key market within the International Diabetes Federation South-East Asia region. The region accounts for 107 million of the world's 589 million diabetes cases, with the total projected to reach 185 million by 2050. India has approximately 89.8 million adult diabetes cases and an adult prevalence rate of 10.5% among an adult population of 947 million. These figures highlight the need for stronger diagnosis, monitoring and treatment capabilities.

World Diabetes Day, observed annually on November 14, continues to promote awareness and improved access to diabetes care. The 2024 theme, "Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps," emphasized coordinated action to strengthen diagnosis, treatment and equitable healthcare access. Efforts to reduce disparities and improve inclusion are expected to support broader use of advanced diabetes monitoring technologies.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates revenue growth, competitive developments and industry trends across the India continuous glucose monitoring devices market. It provides country-level analysis and forecasts across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Sensors

Transmitters

Device/Readers Applicators

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Bluetooth

4G/Cellular NFC (Near Field Communication)

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Pharmacies

E-commerce Others

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed analysis of market size, growth prospects and revenue forecasts

Assessment of product, connectivity, indication and distribution channel segments

Evaluation of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Identification of emerging technologies, industry trends and growth drivers

Insights into product innovation and evolving diabetes care requirements Actionable recommendations to support decision-making, investment planning and new revenue opportunities

The report provides market intelligence for healthcare companies, device manufacturers, investors, distributors and other stakeholders seeking to understand India's evolving CGM industry. Its analysis of competitive strategies, technological innovation and commercial opportunities can support market entry, portfolio development and long-term business planning.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. India CGM Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. India CGM Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. India CGM Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2025 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Sensors

4.4.1. Sensors Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Transmitters

4.5.1. Transmitters Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Device/Readers

4.6.1. Device/Readers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

4.7. Applicators

4.7.1. Applicators Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. India CGM Devices Market: Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Connectivity Movement Analysis

5.3. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Connectivity, 2025 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Bluetooth

5.4.1. Bluetooth market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.5. 4G/Cellular

5.5.1. 4G/Cellular market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

5.6. NFC (Near Field Communication)

5.6.1. NFC (Near Field Communication) market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. India CGM Devices Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Indication Movement Analysis

6.3. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2025 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Type 1 Diabetes

6.4.1. Type 1 Diabetes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Type 2 Diabetes

6.5.1. Type 2 Diabetes Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. India CGM Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

7.3. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2025 to 2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Pharmacies

7.4.1. Pharmacies Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.5. E-commerce

7.5.1. E-commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Others market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.4.2. Medtronic PLC

8.4.3. SugarFit

8.4.4. Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

8.4.5. Healthify

8.4.6. DrStore Healthcare Services India Pvt Ltd

8.4.7. GoodFlip

8.4.8. Actofit

8.4.9. AmiciCare

List of Tables [14]

List of Figures [34]

Companies Featured



Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic PLC

Sugar Fit

Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Healthify CGM

DrStore Healthcare Services India Pvt Ltd

GoodFlip

Actofit AmiciCare

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