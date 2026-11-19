Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asia-Pacific Weight Loss Market Report by Type, Equipment Type, Service, Gender, Age Group, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects that the regional weight loss market will expand from US$ 110.48 Billion in 2025 to US$ 228.70 Billion by 2034, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.42% from 2026 to 2034. Rising obesity prevalence, stronger health awareness, expanding fitness participation and increasing demand for weight management products and services are supporting market growth. Technological advances, digital health adoption and public healthcare initiatives are also improving access to weight management solutions across Asia Pacific.

Key Market Growth Drivers

Rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and greater consumption of processed foods have contributed to increasing obesity and overweight rates throughout the region. Associated health concerns, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and joint disorders, are encouraging consumers to prioritize preventive healthcare. Government agencies, healthcare providers and fitness organizations are strengthening awareness campaigns, supporting demand for dietary supplements, structured fitness programs, professional consulting and medically supervised treatments.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2023, global obesity prevalence is projected to increase from 14% in 2020 to 24% in 2035. More than 800 million adults are expected to have obesity, while the related economic burden is estimated at 2.2% of global gross domestic product. These trends are particularly significant for Asia-Pacific, which accounts for almost half of the world's population.

Expanding middle-class populations and rising disposable incomes in China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines are further strengthening the market outlook. Consumers are allocating more spending to gym memberships, personalized nutrition, premium supplements, organic foods, wellness services and advanced treatments. Emerging markets are expected to record an increase in middle-class households from 354 million in 2024 to 687 million in 2034, creating substantial opportunities for domestic and international providers.

Digital Fitness and E-commerce Expansion

Mobile fitness applications, wearable health devices, virtual coaching, telehealth services and online nutrition programs are making weight management more accessible. Consumers can monitor activity, dietary intake and fitness progress while receiving personalized recommendations remotely. High smartphone penetration and improved internet connectivity are accelerating adoption, particularly among consumers aged 15 to 30.

E-commerce channels have also broadened access to supplements, meal replacements, fitness equipment and wellness services. Competitive pricing, product variety and convenient delivery are supporting online sales, while social media and fitness influencers continue to shape purchasing behavior. However, illegal online sales and purchases of GLP-1 products without medical prescriptions remain a regulatory and consumer safety concern.

Product and Service Opportunities

Weight loss supplements remain an important segment, supported by demand for metabolism boosters, appetite management products, protein-based formulations and herbal options. Interest in natural and plant-derived ingredients is particularly strong in China, India and Japan.

Fitness equipment demand is increasing as consumers adopt home-based and flexible exercise routines. Treadmills, exercise bikes, rowing machines and strength-training accessories are increasingly equipped with digital tracking, app connectivity and virtual coaching. Japan, South Korea and Australia are among the leading markets for connected fitness solutions.

Non-invasive technologies are gaining momentum among consumers seeking body contouring and fat reduction without surgical intervention. Radiofrequency, ultrasound-based procedures and related systems benefit from shorter recovery periods and growing demand for medical aesthetics in China, South Korea and Singapore.

Consulting services are becoming more personalized and data-driven, with nutritionists, dietitians, fitness coaches and wellness consultants using digital platforms to deliver customized programs. Women also represent an important customer segment, driven by interest in healthy aging, post-pregnancy fitness, preventive healthcare and targeted nutrition.

Recent Product Activity

Recent launches demonstrate increasing competition across pharmaceuticals, supplements and technology-enabled programs. Notable introductions include Mounjaro, Mounjaro KwikPen, Wegovy, Poviztra and Yurpeak in India; Meta Green Calorie Cut Jelly and Biolive Killfat Diet Probiotics in South Korea; MultiBurnT across Asia Pacific; and the Allurion Balloon Program in India. These developments reflect growing investment in prescription therapies, consumer wellness products and non-surgical weight management solutions.

Market Challenges

High costs continue to limit the adoption of premium nutrition programs, medical treatments, advanced equipment and professional services. Affordability remains a significant issue in developing countries and rural communities, while specialized providers are often concentrated in major cities.

Misleading claims, unregulated supplements and inconsistent advertising standards also affect consumer confidence. Companies must strengthen scientific validation, transparent communication, regulatory compliance and professional oversight. Evidence-based products and credible guidance will be critical to building long-term trust and supporting sustainable market development.

Country Outlook



China: A large middle-class population, rising obesity rates, strong digital infrastructure and government-led health initiatives are accelerating demand for fitness applications, supplements, personalized nutrition and online wellness services.

India: Growing health awareness, changing dietary patterns and increasing lifestyle-related conditions are supporting gyms, digital coaching, consulting and e-commerce. Herbal and Ayurvedic products remain important alongside modern treatments. Japan: Preventive healthcare, functional foods, dietary supplements and advanced non-invasive technologies underpin a mature market. An aging population is also increasing demand for solutions that support mobility and quality of life.

Viet Nam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Nepal, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Korea, Lao PDR and India recorded the leading increases in adult obesity prevalence between 2010 and 2022. Viet Nam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Cambodia, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Mongolia, China and Sri Lanka recorded the largest increases in adult overweight prevalence during the same period.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The report analyzes supplements, meals and beverages, along with fitness, cardiovascular and strength training equipment. Surgical equipment coverage includes Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Equipment and Non-Invasive Equipment. Services include fitness centers and health clubs, consulting, online programs and slimming centers. The analysis also evaluates men and women across age groups below 15 years, 15 to 30 years, 31 to 60 years and above 60.

Geographic coverage includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Company profiles assess overviews, key personnel, recent developments and revenue. Key participants include Herbalife, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg Company, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc., TECHNOGYM S.p.A and WW International Inc.

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