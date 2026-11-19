BLUETTI Black Friday sale 2026

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday shopping season approaches and winter weather brings the potential for snowstorms, freezing rain, and power disruptions across Canada, BLUETTI has announced its 2026 Black Friday sale, running from November 19 to 30. The promotion features savings of up to 50% on selected products, covering a range of portable power solutions for everyday use, outdoor recreation, RV travel, and residential backup power.The Black Friday lineup includes several compact power stations designed for portable energy needs, personal electronics, and everyday applications.The Elite 30 mini features a 288Wh capacity and 300W output, along with a built-in retractable 140W USB-C cable and integrated LED light. Its compact design supports portable charging for personal electronics and small devices. Available starting November 23, the Elite 30 mini will be priced at C$259.99, reduced from C$299.99.The Elite 100 mini offers 1,004.8Wh of capacity and 700W output, providing a portable power option for camping, travel, and light household backup. During the promotion, it will be available for C$499, down from C$599.For applications requiring higher output, the Elite 100 V2 delivers 1,024Wh of capacity and 1,800W output. It will be available for C$589, reduced from C$799.BLUETTI's mid-capacity lineup includes solutions for household backup, RV travel, camping, and other outdoor applications.The Elite 200 V2 features a 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W output, supporting essential household appliances and outdoor power needs. The unit will be available for C$999, down from C$1,599, during the Black Friday sale.The Elite 300 combines a 3,014.4Wh capacity with 2,400W output, offering a portable power solution for home backup, RV travel, and camping. The unit will be priced at C$1,599, while the Elite 300 + Charger 2 bundle will be available for C$1,899, down from C$2,399. The bundled configuration provides additional charging flexibility for road travel and outdoor applications.For users requiring greater built-in energy capacity, the Elite 400 offers 3,840Wh of capacity and 2,600W output. Integrated wheels and a handle support mobility across residential, RV, and campsite settings. It will be available for C$1,869, reduced from C$2,399.Winter weather conditions, including heavy snowfall, freezing rain, and ice storms, can increase the risk of power interruptions across Canada. BLUETTI's expandable power systems are designed to support household backup requirements and off-grid energy applications.The Apex 200 features a 2,560Wh capacity and up to 3,600W output in a compact form factor. Its dual-range solar charging system supports up to 3,000W of combined solar input, including 2,000W through the high-voltage MC4 input and 1,000W through the low-voltage input. Additional features include RV-ready TT-30R and 12V/30A Anderson ports. Its expandable capacity ranges from 2.56kWh to 99.84kWh, supporting a range of portable and extended energy storage configurations. During the promotion, the Apex 200 will be available for C$1,699, down from C$1,999.For larger-scale residential and off-grid applications, the Apex 300 delivers 2,764.8Wh of capacity, 3,840W output, and 120V/240V power support. Its expandable battery configurations provide additional energy storage for extended backup requirements and off-grid living. The Apex 300 will be priced at C$1,799. Bundle options include the Apex 300 + B300K at C$3,199 and the Apex 300 + B500K at C$4,199, with the latter configuration offering up to 7,884.8Wh of combined capacity.For dedicated refrigerator backup, FridgePower features a 2,016Wh capacity, 1,800W output, and a 10ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) function. The system is designed to help maintain power to refrigeration appliances during unexpected interruptions. It will be available for C$1,019, while the FridgePower + BC200 bundle will be priced at C$2,198.BLUETTI's 2026 Black Friday sale will run from November 19 to 30, 2026, with discounts of up to 50% on selected products.Additional promotional benefits will be available through the official BLUETTI Canada website, including triple reward points (3X) and tiered gifts based on purchase amounts.The following promotional codes will provide additional savings:: An additional 5% off BLUETTI products on the official BLUETTI website and Amazon Canada.: An additional 8% off the Apex 200 series on the official BLUETTI website.Founded in 2013, BLUETTI has developed into a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers millions of users across more than 120 countries to pursue energy independence and greater energy resilience.

Tara Fu

BLUETTI ENERGY CANADA LTD.

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BLUETTI Announces 2026 Black Friday Sale in Canada, Offering Savings of Up to 50% News Provided By BLUETTI ENERGY CANADA LTD. November 19, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services



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