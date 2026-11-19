Whole Supp is the Official Refuel Partner of Boxing Ireland

Irish nutrition brand Whole Supp is now Boxing Ireland's Official Refuel Partner, backing boxers with its Superfood Meal Shake, Body Fuel and Elevate

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boxing Ireland has named Irish nutrition brand Whole Supp as its Official Refuel Partner. The partnership covers Whole Supp's Superfood Meal Shake, Body Fuel and Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte, for Boxing Ireland's boxers to use around training and competition.Built in Ireland and backed by science, Whole Supp gives boxers the nutrition they need to fuel every session, recover faster and perform when it matters most.The products in the partnershipThe Superfood Meal Shake is a nutritionally complete meal, available in Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel Sea Salt and Strawberry. Each serving has 31g of plant protein, 13 superfoods, more than 30 vitamins and minerals, 5g of BCAAs and 400 calories. Boxers can use it as a post-training shake after tough rounds in the gym, or to stay fuelled between sessions.Body Fuel is a ready-to-drink shake with 25g of plant protein, vitamins, minerals and fibre, made for athletes on the move.Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte, in Mango flavour, combines 5g of creatine monohydrate with essential electrolytes to support hydration, recovery and explosive performance.For boxers, making weight is only one part of the equation. Recovering well and fuelling consistently with quality nutrition matter just as much, whether they are preparing for competition, coming off a hard sparring session or fitting training around work, travel and study.Gary Stewart, CEO of Boxing Ireland, said: "We're proud to welcome Whole Supp to the Boxing Ireland team. In boxing, what happens after the final bell is just as important as what happens before it. Recovery, refuelling and making weight the right way are critical to elite performance. Whole Supp delivers trusted, science-backed nutrition that our boxers can rely on, without compromising on taste. It's a perfect fit for our high-performance programmes and we're delighted to be partnering with an ambitious Irish brand."Dr Brian Carson, Co-Founder of Whole Supp, said: "We're proud to partner with Boxing Ireland and support some of the country's most dedicated athletes. Good nutrition doesn't stop when training ends. What happens after a session is just as important. Our mission is to provide scientifically informed, high-quality nutrition that helps athletes recover effectively, perform consistently and stay healthy throughout the season."Darren O'Reilly, CEO and Co-Founder of Whole Supp, said: "As an Irish-founded business, it's a privilege to work alongside Boxing Ireland and contribute to the development of Irish boxing. We know the demands the sport places on athletes, and we're excited to help them refuel with products that taste great and contain high quality ingredients. We look forward to supporting the team on their journey."Tested for sportThe Superfood Meal Shake and Body Fuel are Informed Sport batch tested, so every batch is independently tested for banned substances before it reaches athletes.Where to buyWhole Supp products are available nationwide in retailers including Tesco, Applegreen and Chemist Warehouse, and online at wholesupp. They will also be on sale at selected Boxing Ireland events.Frequently asked questionsWho is Boxing Ireland's Official Refuel Partner?Irish nutrition brand Whole Supp is the Official Refuel Partner of Boxing Ireland, announced in November 2026.Which Whole Supp products are part of the Boxing Ireland partnership?The Whole Supp Superfood Meal Shake, Body Fuel and Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte.What is in the Whole Supp Superfood Meal Shake?Each serving of the Whole Supp Superfood Meal Shake has 31g of plant protein, 13 superfoods, more than 30 vitamins and minerals, 5g of BCAAs and 400 calories. It comes in Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel Sea Salt and Strawberry.Is Whole Supp Informed Sport tested?Yes. The Whole Supp Superfood Meal Shake and Body Fuel are Informed Sport batch tested, meaning each batch is independently tested for banned substances.Where can I buy Whole Supp in Ireland?Whole Supp is available nationwide in retailers including Tesco, Applegreen and Chemist Warehouse, and online at wholesupp. It will also be on sale at selected Boxing Ireland events.Who founded Whole Supp?Whole Supp was founded by Darren O'Reilly and Dr Brian Carson and is headquartered in Rathmines, Dublin.About Whole SuppWhole Supp is an Irish nutrition brand founded by Darren O'Reilly and Dr Brian Carson, headquartered in Rathmines, Dublin. The company produces plant-based complete nutrition products, including the Superfood Meal Shake and Body Fuel, its ready-to-drink complete meal.Media contactDarren O'Reilly, Whole Supp...

Darren O'Reilly

Whole Supp

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Whole Supp Named Official Refuel Partner of Boxing Ireland News Provided By Veloz November 19, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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