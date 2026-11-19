Compliance made Simple, Structured, and Organized

Checklist highlights key areas to review and ways to keep supporting records organized as year-end approaches.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As registered investment advisers prepare for year-end, RIA Compliance Technology provides a practical checklist in its recently published article,“Make Your Annual Compliance Review, Simple. What to Cover and How to Document It.”The checklist reminds firms to review business and personnel changes reflected in Form ADV and internal policies, marketing materials, vendor safeguards, employee attestations, personal trading, required communications, privacy notices, and documentation of the annual review. It is intended to be a practical reminder that each firm should determine which items and timing apply to its own activities and obligations.SEC-registered advisers must review, at least annually, the adequacy of their written compliance policies and procedures and the effectiveness of their implementation. As that review approaches, teams may have to track down records across calendars, spreadsheets, email, shared drives, and follow-ups. A clear view of task ownership and status can make it easier to locate supporting information.“The checklist is a useful reminder, but the real work is knowing where things stand,” said Blake Bjordahl, president of RIA Compliance Technology.“If task owners, due dates, and records are kept current as the year moves along, a CCO can spend less time chasing paperwork when year-end arrives and more time on the review itself.”RIA Compliance Technology's Simple Compliance Portal helps firms manage compliance tasks, submissions, approvals, and related records in one place. Automated workflows can reduce manual follow-up. The company says most RIA firms are fully onboarded and operational within days of signing up, with onboarding support and training.The checklist and full article are available at riacomptech. To learn more about the company's tools, visit riacomptech/services.About RIA Compliance TechnologyRIA Compliance Technology is an Arizona-based compliance management company serving registered investment advisers and compliance professionals. Its platform helps firms centralize compliance work, track deadlines, reduce manual workload, and maintain organized documentation. The company provides ongoing support and training to help users manage their compliance workflows. Learn more at

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RIA Compliance Technology

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RIA Compliance Technology Shares Year-End Checklist for RIAs News Provided By Wealth Picture Media November 19, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Technology



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