MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The newly expanded LvlUp Labs introduces a continuous startup development ecosystem through a unified Founder Hub, supporting companies from idea to IPO.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK - November 2026 - LvlUp Ventures, one of the world's most active early-stage venture capital firms, today announced the next evolution of LvlUp Labs, its global startup development and acceleration division, alongside the introduction of the LvlUp Labs Founder Hub, a centralized digital platform designed to support startups throughout their entire growth journey.

The expansion marks a fundamental shift in how LvlUp Ventures engages with emerging companies, moving beyond traditional, time-limited accelerator cohorts toward a continuous relationship between founders and the firm's broader global ecosystem.

One Platform. An Entire Startup Journey from Idea to IPO.

At the center of this evolution is the LvlUp Labs Founder Hub, a unified destination connecting founders with the resources, expertise, partnerships, and opportunities available across LvlUp Ventures.

Through the platform, participating companies can access:

Startup Development & Education: Practical programs, masterclasses, 1-1 VC support, and expert-led modules designed to address real operating challenges.

Investor Exposure & Capital Readiness: Opportunities to develop fundraising materials, strengthen investor readiness, and qualify for consideration in LvlUp Ventures' funds.

Global Partner Ecosystem: Resources, technology, financing solutions, and exclusive offerings from leading industry partners, alongside opportunities for curated connections across LvlUp Ventures' Innovation Alliance.

Institutional Recognition: Official LvlUp Labs credentials, certificates, company achievements, and opportunities for public recognition.

Startup Intelligence & Visibility: Digital company profiles, operating milestones, and structured progress updates that help founders showcase their development to relevant ecosystem participants.

Personalized Progress & Rewards: A milestone-driven experience recognizing company growth, program participation, and measurable implementation outcomes.

Unlike conventional accelerators, the Founder Hub is designed to remain relevant as companies evolve - from early formation and initial traction through fundraising, scaling, and eventual exit.

Three Core Platforms. One Integrated Ecosystem.

The redesigned LvlUp Labs brings together three complementary offerings:

LvlUp Institute - A practical startup education platform featuring focused, approximately 25-minute modules developed with LvlUp Ventures and leading industry partners. Founders build tangible capabilities, implement solutions within their businesses, and earn official credentials recognizing their progress.

LvlUp Labs Flagship Program - A selective startup development experience combining structured programming, expert masterclasses, and access to LvlUp Ventures' investment and operating expertise, including GP office hours and targeted support opportunities.

LvlUp Pitch Labs - A platform for founder presentations, pitch development, and exposure to investors and industry operators, including LvlUp Ventures' recurring Power of the Pitch Week.

Together, these initiatives create multiple entry points into LvlUp Labs, allowing founders to engage with the opportunities most relevant to their current stage and return as their needs evolve.

Turning Participation Into Measurable Progress

A defining component of the new platform is its emphasis on outcomes.

Rather than measuring success simply by attendance or program completion, LvlUp Labs encourages founders to demonstrate how new knowledge, tools, and relationships translate into meaningful business improvements.

As companies complete modules, report progress, and reach new milestones, they can become eligible for additional recognition, expanded programming, and selective investor-facing opportunities.

The Founder Hub brings these experiences together through a unified company profile, progress tracking, achievements, and an evolving set of opportunities across the LvlUp Ventures ecosystem.

Built on the Reach of a Global Venture Capital Firm

The expansion draws upon LvlUp Ventures' global infrastructure, including its portfolio of more than 500 companies & 1,000 companies accelerated and an extended ecosystem of investors, operators, advisors, corporate partners, and industry specialists.

Through a single platform, founders can engage with different parts of that network as their businesses develop, establishing a longer-term connection to LvlUp Ventures beyond a single accelerator, educational program, or pitch event.

"Our vision is to build a lasting relationship with founders, not simply engage with them for a few weeks during an accelerator or pitch competition," said Aaron Golbin, Co-Founder and General Partner of LvlUp Ventures. "LvlUp Labs is becoming the connective infrastructure between startups and our broader global platform. We want founders to have a place to return as their companies evolve, with new resources, relationships, and opportunities available at every stage."

Accessible, Equity-Free Startup Development

LvlUp Labs' educational and development programs remain equity-free and are supported through LvlUp Ventures' corporate partnership ecosystem.

The expanded platform is designed to serve startups across industries and stages, with access to specific programs and investor-facing opportunities determined through application, selection, and demonstrated progress.

The next chapter of LvlUp Labs is about more than accelerating companies. It's about building an enduring ecosystem around them.

Founders can learn more about LvlUp Labs and its programs at .

Arianna Kleynburg

LvlUp Ventures

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LvlUp Ventures Redefines Traditional Startup Acceleration with the Launch of LvlUp Labs, a Unified Global Platform News Provided By LvlUp Ventures November 19, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Technology



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