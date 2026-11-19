NRS Networking Lunch NYC

Store owners join NRS, Krasdale, Krauszer's, TV Asia, El Especialito, and ProHealthConnect Dec. 3 at La Casa Del Mofongo for networking and insights.

- Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National Retail Solutions (NRS) will host a Networking Lunch for independent retailers and business owners on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026, at La Casa Del Mofongo in New York City. The sponsored event brings retailers together for an afternoon of practical business ideas and connections with fellow store owners.The lunch follows October's gathering in Iselin, NJ, which drew more than 100 independent retailers. Attendees can meet fellow store owners, connect with sponsors and industry partners, and pick up ideas to strengthen their businesses."Independent retailers spend their days behind the counter, and they rarely get a room full of people who understand their business," said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. "Our October lunch showed how much store owners get out of a few hours together, and we're bringing that same opportunity to New York City."Event Details:Date: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Venue: La Casa Del Mofongo, 546 W. 207th St., New York, NY 10034RSVP: Required - seats are limitedRetailers can RSVP at nrsplus/lunch2026 or by calling 973-438-6NRS (677).About National Retail Solutions (NRS)National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores, and offers reseller partnership opportunities. For more information on NRS, visit .About the Event SponsorsKrasdale Foods, a 118-year-old family-owned company, is the premier grocery distributor in the New York Metro area, supplying and supporting more than 3,000 independent retailers across the Northeast and Florida through its retail banners, including CTown, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart, and Stop 1. For more information, visit krasdalefoods.Krauszer's Food Stores, founded in 1911, is New Jersey's oldest convenience store chain, with more than 300 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. The privately held company is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.TV Asia is the first North American 24/7 information and entertainment cable television channel for the South Asian community. Headquartered in Edison, NJ, the network delivers news, community programming, and entertainment in Hindi, English, and Gujarati through news bureaus across the country. For more information, visit tvasiausa.El Especialito is the largest Spanish-language weekly newspaper, dedicated to supporting and uplifting the Latino community through news coverage and community engagement initiatives. For more information, visit elespecial.ProHealth Connect is a fintech payments company that connects independent retailers with healthcare benefit programs, enabling more than 10,000 independent groceries and pharmacies nationwide to accept OTC and healthy food benefits. For more information, visit prohealthconnect.

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National Retail Solutions and Partners to Host Networking Lunch for Independent Retailers in New York City News Provided By National Retail Solutions (NRS) November 19, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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