MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Early results from IDinsight's cluster randomized controlled trial show a range of mental health improvements across multiple demographic groups.

- Sean MayberryKAMPALA, UGANDA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a large landmark study of depression treatment evaluating Interpersonal Group Therapy (IPT-G) delivered by trained community members, two-week post-therapy results suggest the StrongMinds model may be among the most effective depression treatments in low-and middle-income countries delivered at a large scale for such a low cost–only $11 per person.Two weeks after treatment, group therapy participants' average depression scores on the PHQ-9, a standard depression questionnaire scored from 0 to 27 points, dropped from 14.6 to 7.0. In the comparison group, which received information about depression and a referral to a nurse, scores only fell from 14.9 to 11.6. The treatment group improved by 4.3 points more than the comparison group, a statistically significant result showing reduced depression symptoms among group therapy participants. Participants in the treatment group also saw large improvements in anxiety, stress, and well-being relative to the comparison group.“We asked an independent team to test our program as it really runs,” said StrongMinds CEO Sean Mayberry.“The initial findings suggest that if this model is supported and adopted, its use can exponentially increase the number of people with access to quality, effective mental health care in low-and middle-income countries.”In addition to examining the impact on mental health, the study also looked at changes in participants' day-to-day lives after they participated in community-based group therapy led by non-specialists.“This is among the first trials to evaluate IPT-G for depression with adult women and men and adolescent girls and boys in a single study,” said Jeff McManus, Senior Economist from IDinsight.“It also measures outcomes well beyond depression, from daily functioning and wellbeing to social support and household economics, and it measures spillovers to non-participating household members." Early results from the study show that participants who received treatment were working more, earning more money, and reported fewer instances of going hungry after the six-week treatment cycle.“These findings provide hard evidence to inform mental health policy,” said Dr. Hafsa Lukwata, Assistant Commissioner, Mental Health and Control of Substance Use, from the Uganda Ministry of Health,“that this is an intervention governments can use to address mental health problems for large numbers of people without depending heavily on specialized professionals.” The Ministry of Health, as well as the Ministry of Education and Sports and other government ministries, currently work with government community health workers, school teachers, and trained volunteers to implement the StrongMinds model of group therapy.Outcome data evaluating the longer-term effects of the approach will be published in mid-2027 following a six-month post-intervention assessment. The six-month results will also include interviews of participants' family members, examining how IPT-G may benefit the whole household.A briefing document reviewing the results is available.For more information, please contact: Roger Nokes,...###About StrongMindsFounded in 2013, StrongMinds increases access to depression treatment in sub-Saharan Africa. Through interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G) delivered by trained lay community members, StrongMinds enables governments to reach hundreds of thousands of people each year with mental health services. Learn more at strongminds.

Roger Nokes

StrongMinds

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Independent Trial Finds Strongminds' Community-Delivered Group Therapy Significantly Reduced Depression Symptoms News Provided By StrongMinds November 19, 2026, 16:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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