MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Running coach Amanda Brooks shares how a one-minute sacral traction tool and targeted pelvic alignment exercises helped her overcome persistent glute discomfort

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Runners know the importance of keeping their shoes in good condition, but what about keeping their bodies moving efficiently?Just as poorly aligned car wheels can cause uneven tire wear, runners can develop movement patterns that place extra stress on muscles and joints.Ann Arbor-based Align Athlete is drawing attention to an often-overlooked part of this equation: the sacrum, the triangular bone connecting the spine and pelvis.The company's flagship product, the Glute Activator, is a U.S. patent-pending device designed to apply gentle sacral traction in approximately 60 seconds. Developed by exercise physiologist Mark Thiesmeyer Hook, it complements flexibility and strength training as part of a runner's body tune-up.Veteran running coach Amanda Brooks, founder of Run to the Finish, tested the Glute Activator after struggling with persistent glute discomfort despite physical therapy and strength training. Brooks participated in a paid review, and her published assessment reflects her own experience and opinions.“I admit I was skeptical,” Brooks said.“Thank goodness I said yes because this turned out to be a turning point in my recovery.”Brooks reported that her glute discomfort dropped from approximately 2–3 out of 10 to zero after incorporating the device and targeted exercises. She also reported that recurring sacroiliac (SI) joint flare-ups had not returned during the period described.Like a car's interconnected components, the hips, pelvis, and glutes must work together. With every stride, the glutes stabilize the pelvis and generate force as runners push off the ground."Think about what happens when your car's alignment is off," said Thiesmeyer Hook. "You can keep replacing the tires, but if you never address what's contributing to the uneven wear, the problem may keep coming back. With runners, we want to look beyond the sore muscle and consider how the whole body is moving."A body tune-up aims to address movement restrictions and improve muscular control.Why the Sacrum Matters to RunnersNerves that supply the glute muscles originate from the lower back and sacral region. When that area gets compress from too much sitting or the way we sleep, the glutes can get impaired. Without them runners can develop recurring tightness or discomfort.A 60-Second Body Tune-UpUnlike foam rollers and massage guns that apply pressure to muscles, the Glute Activator delivers gentle, targeted traction to the sacrum.“For runners who spend much of their workday sitting, the Glute Activator offers a brief mobility-focused activity before heading out for a run or after prolonged periods at a desk,” said Thiesmeyer Hook.One Running Coach's ExperienceBrooks has logged more than 28,000 miles since 2002 and spent over a decade coaching runners.She struggled with persistent glute tendinopathy despite physical therapy, reduced mileage, and strength training. Initially hesitant to test another device, Brooks noticed significant improvement after combining the Glute Activator with Align Athlete's pelvic mobilization exercises. Her nagging glute medius discomfort eventually dropped to zero.Her experience is an individual testimonial; results may vary. The Glute Activator has not yet undergone a controlled clinical trial though, Align Athlete plans to begin one in 2027.Read Brooks' full review:Keeping Runners on the TrailsAfter a serious fall caused eight years of chronic lower back pain, Thiesmeyer Hook pursued graduate studies at the University of Michigan and studied with physical therapists and physicians. His experience shaped his approach to combining mobility, alignment techniques, and strengthening."Runners don't just want to run faster. They want to keep running for years to come," he said. "We maintain our cars to keep them going. Why not give our bodies the same attention?"The Glute Activator puts that philosophy into practice with a simple, 60-second sacral traction tool.For more information, visit .###About Mark Thiesmeyer Hook:Mark Thiesmeyer Hook is an exercise physiologist, registered dietitian, and University of Michigan graduate with master's degrees in exercise science. For 27 years, he has worked with clients to improve strength, mobility and body balance.Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Align Athlete develops tools and educational programs designed to help active adults move and feel better.Media Contact:Align Athlete LLCAnn Arbor, MichiganWebsite:Email:...

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Runners' Hip and Lower Back Pain: Why One Coach Turned to the Sacrum and the Glute Activator News Provided By Align Athlete LLC November 19, 2026, 16:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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