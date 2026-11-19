MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ban Ki-moon urges developed countries to turn COP31 momentum into accessible adaptation finance for communities facing climate impacts.

- Ban Ki-moonANTALYA, TURKEY, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation (BKMF), calls on leaders of developed countries at COP31 to tip the balance between mitigation and adaptation finance, and provide a clear delivery plan, prioritizing predictable and accessible adaptation finance that triples by 2035.The call comes as the latest draft of the COP31 cover decision proposes increasing adaptation finance to at least USD 120 billion a year by 2035. However, UNEP estimates that developing countries will need USD 420 billion a year for adaptation efforts by 2035, projected for inflation, compared to the USD 28 billion to USD 32 billion in international public adaptation finance provided in 2024. Even if the proposed tripling of adaptation finance is achieved, it would cover no more than 29 percent of estimated needs. The draft also calls for a clear baseline, a time-bound implementation pathway, milestones for tripling adaptation, and arrangements for monitoring progress. The proposal would contribute to achieving a balance between mitigation and adaptation finance within the wider goal of at least USD 300 billion a year for developing countries by 2035. Yet the reality is that global climate finance remains disproportionately focused on mitigation. Over 90 percent of climate finance has been invested to reduce emissions, a stark contrast to the support needed for the most affected countries to prepare for and adapt to the impacts of the climate crisis.Even more sobering, climate change could lead to a reduction in what the world economy produces per person by up to 15 percent by 2050. No matter how successful today's mitigation efforts are, it will not eliminate the need for adaptation. The benefits of investing in adaptation far outweigh the cost of inaction. Every dollar invested in adaptation can generate more than 10 times that in benefits through avoided losses, as well as induced economic, social, and environmental benefits.This makes one thing clear, as highlighted by Ban Ki-moon:“Effective adaptation does more than save lives. It makes the economic case for resilience. And if we really want to tackle the crises of today's world, we need to put people, especially those most vulnerable, at the center of all our conversations and efforts and provide the financing they need and deserve.”The proposed“Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance,” to be developed under the guidance of the COP31 and COP32 Presidencies, is the first positive political signal of the importance placed on adaptation. The roadmap aims to identify predictable and scaled-up public sources of finance for adaptation and loss and damage, including innovative sources and mechanisms to improve access, with a report expected for consideration at COP32 in 2027. However, it does not itself commit governments to provide specific amounts or guarantee that funding will reach vulnerable countries.“Countries, especially those most affected by the impacts of the climate crisis, need to know where the money will come from, when it will arrive, and how they can access it. Parties at COP31 must not only agree to launch the Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap, but must also provide a practical path to make adaptation finance easier to access and ensure it reaches those who need it most. Only if the money reaches local communities will we be able to reduce poverty, eliminate hunger and build a resilient global community.” – Ban Ki-moonAbout the Ban Ki-moon FoundationThe Ban Ki-moon Foundation works to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring today's leaders and empowering young changemakers. Through partnerships with governments, civil society, academia, and international organizations, the Foundation has reached more than 2.8 million people worldwide.

Katharina Choe

Ban Ki-moon Foundation

+43 664 9163287

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Ban Ki-moon calls on world leaders to close the adaptation finance gap and provide accessible financing News Provided By Ban Ki-moon Foundation November 19, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional



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