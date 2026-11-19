MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 CONVERGE CFD Conference–Global (CFD26) took place virtually on October 26–29. Hosted by the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software company Convergent Science, CFD26 showcased research conducted by users of their CONVERGE CFD software and featured a panel discussion on the intersection of artificial intelligence and CFD.The CFD26 Simulation Video Competition took place during the conference. Participants submitted videos of their CONVERGE simulations, which were judged in two categories:“Coolest Video” and“Most Innovative Use of CONVERGE.”The“Coolest Video” category was judged by attendees of CFD26, who voted on which video was the most visually appealing and/or depicted the most interesting simulation. Enguerran Rolland, Ph.D. student at the Institute for the Simulation of Reactive Thermo-Fluid Systems (STFS) at the Technical University of Darmstadt, was voted the winner of this category for his submission of a high-fidelity simulation of direct hydrogen injection in an internal combustion engine.Rolland's simulation used large eddy simulation (LES) turbulence modeling to study low-pressure hydrogen injection in a spark-ignition engine using a hollow-cone prototype injector.“Improving engine performance begins with understanding how fuel and air mix together prior to combustion,” Rolland explains.The“Most Innovative Use of CONVERGE” category was judged by a panel of CONVERGE experts, who considered the novelty of the application, the models and methods used, and the potential impact of the simulation. Patrick O'Donnell, R&D Engineer at UL Solutions, took first place in this category for his simulation of stratified deflagration and dynamic venting in a battery energy storage system (BESS).“As battery energy storage systems become more widely deployed, it is critical to understand how they behave during a thermal runaway-induced explosion,” says O'Donnell.“CONVERGE allows us to model the full event, from battery gas dispersion through deflagration and dynamic vent activation. These simulations support safer, evidence-based BESS designs that reduce hazards to people, nearby equipment, and critical infrastructure.”The presentations from CFD26 are available to watch on demand until December 4, 2026, and registration remains open. The talks span a wide range of CFD topics, including applications in the automotive, aerospace, energy, and marine industries. Visit convergecfd/cfd26 to register and view the presentations.

Elizabeth Favreau

Convergent Science

+1 608-230-1579

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

CFD26 Simulation Video Competition Winners

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Enguerran Rolland and Patrick O'Donnell Win the 2026 CONVERGE CFD Conference Simulation Competition News Provided By Convergent Science November 19, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.