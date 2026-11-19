The list recognizes the 1,000 highest-scoring eligible firms among more than 17,000 SEC-registered financial advisory firms.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Newsweek has named Class VI Family Office to its America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2027 list with a 4.5-star rating. The ranking lists the firm in the $1 billion to $5 billion assets-under-management range, with a five-year AUM compound annual growth rate of 21% to 30% from September 2021 to September 2026.Newsweek's research partner, Plant-A Insights Group, analyzed SEC Form ADV filings from more than 17,000 SEC-registered investment advisory firms. More than 5,200 met the study's eligibility requirements, and Plant-A identified the 1,000 highest-scoring firms for recognition. Firms do not pay to be ranked, and Plant-A charges no placement fee.ABOUT CLASS VIClass VI Partners is a Denver-based firm offering an end-to-end solution for entrepreneurs across the full business lifecycle, from growth-stage advisory to M&A transaction representation and post-deal wealth management.--Class VI Pathfinder provides value creation strategies based on transaction experience that has delivered over $5 billion in value to entrepreneurs.--Class VI Partners provides investment banking services, with more than 120 completed transactions.--Class VI Family Office provides wealth management advisory specifically designed to meet entrepreneurs' unique needs.Media ContactDan MartinChief Marketing Officer...DISCLOSURESNewsweek America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2027: Awarded November 2026; Data compiled by Plant-A Insights Group and Newsweek based on the time period from 09/01/2021 - 09/01/2026 and the award was published 11/17/2026 (Source: Financial advisories registered with the SEC; Newsweek). The Newsweek America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2027 shortlist is based on being an SEC registration year of 2024 or earlier, at least $20 million in regulatory assets under management, a minimum of 3 wealth advisers, at least 5 individual clients, a main office in one of the 50 states or Washington, DC, portfolio management services for individuals, a publicly accessible website, and no affirmative responses in 12 disciplinary categories. The shortlisted firms are then scored on client development (15%), AUM growth (60%), and adviser expertise, client-to-adviser ratio, and breadth of advisory services (25%), with deductions for disclosed potential conflicts of interest. The ranking does not measure investment returns, client satisfaction, or the quality of advice provided to individual clients. Over 17,000 Financial advisories registered with the SEC were analyzed; 1,000 were named Newsweek America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2027.Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. Unless otherwise noted no fee was paid for consideration of any ranking or award. A more thorough disclosure of the criteria used in making these rankings is available by clicking on this link and viewing the end of the site.

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Class VI

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Class VI Family Office Named to Newsweek America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2027 News Provided By Class VI November 19, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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