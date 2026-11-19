MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Longwood design-build-remodel firm recognized for excellence across Central Florida

- Kimberly CanadaLONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Park & Patina, a residential design, build and remodel firm based in Longwood and serving Central Florida, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award winner in the Residential Construction and Remodeling Contractors category.Reader votes are combined with editorial picks and vetted through voting pattern analyses, ranking sites, and Better Business Bureau checks to ensure nominees are law-abiding businesses in good standing.The recognition honors the firm as a whole rather than a single project, reflecting the full experience Park & Patina delivers to homeowners, from first conversation through final walkthrough."This recognition belongs to our entire team and our trade partners," said Kimberly Canada, Principal Designer and Co-Founder of Park & Patina. "We believe a remodel should feel like hospitality: clear, thoughtful and personal. It's an honor to be recognized for the experience we work so hard to create for every family.""Our goal has always been to be a long-term partner for the homes we serve, not a one-time contractor," said Sean Canada, CEO and Co-Founder. "Earning this award tells us that commitment is being felt by our clients."Park & Patina provides architectural design, construction and remodeling under one roof, guiding clients through every phase with its Clarity Before Construction approach.About Park & PatinaPark & Patina is a residential design-build-remodel firm based in Longwood, Florida, serving Central Florida. Led by co-founders Kimberly and Sean Canada, the firm pairs in-house architectural design with expert construction to deliver a hospitality-level remodeling experience. Learn more at parkandpatinaMedia ContactPark & Patina Design Build ·... · 321-231-2445

Kimberly Canada

Park & Patina Design Build

+1 321-231-2445

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Park & Patina Design Build Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Winner for Residential Construction and Remodeling News Provided By Park & Patina Design Build November 19, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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