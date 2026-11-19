Park & Patina Design Build Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Winner For Residential Construction And Remodeling
Reader votes are combined with editorial picks and vetted through voting pattern analyses, ranking sites, and Better Business Bureau checks to ensure nominees are law-abiding businesses in good standing.
The recognition honors the firm as a whole rather than a single project, reflecting the full experience Park & Patina delivers to homeowners, from first conversation through final walkthrough.
"This recognition belongs to our entire team and our trade partners," said Kimberly Canada, Principal Designer and Co-Founder of Park & Patina. "We believe a remodel should feel like hospitality: clear, thoughtful and personal. It's an honor to be recognized for the experience we work so hard to create for every family."
"Our goal has always been to be a long-term partner for the homes we serve, not a one-time contractor," said Sean Canada, CEO and Co-Founder. "Earning this award tells us that commitment is being felt by our clients."
Park & Patina provides architectural design, construction and remodeling under one roof, guiding clients through every phase with its Clarity Before Construction approach.
About Park & Patina
Park & Patina is a residential design-build-remodel firm based in Longwood, Florida, serving Central Florida. Led by co-founders Kimberly and Sean Canada, the firm pairs in-house architectural design with expert construction to deliver a hospitality-level remodeling experience. Learn more at parkandpatina
Media Contact
Park & Patina Design Build ·... · 321-231-2445
Kimberly Canada
Park & Patina Design Build
+1 321-231-2445
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:Park & Patina Design Build Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Winner for Residential Construction and Remodeling News Provided By Park & Patina Design Build November 19, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment