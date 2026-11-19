Frank Torre, Vice Chairman, PuroClean

Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO, Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Tunnel to Towers Detroit Veterans Village Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Frank Torre Recognized for His Commitment to Supporting America's Veterans and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

- Frank Torre, Vice Chairman, PuroClean

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PuroClean and its PuroVet program proudly joined military leaders, community dignitaries, veterans, and veteran service organizations to celebrate the grand opening of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Detroit Veterans Village in Southfield, Michigan, a milestone in the ongoing mission to combat veteran homelessness.

The ceremony brought together representatives from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), AMVETS, and other organizations dedicated to serving those who have worn our nation's uniform.

The newly inaugurated Veterans Village represents more than housing. It provides veterans with a pathway to stability, dignity, and renewed independence, reinforcing the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's commitment to ensuring that no veteran is left behind.

Recognizing a Shared Commitment to Service

A highlight of the ceremony came when Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, formally recognized and thanked Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean, for his tremendous support of the Foundation and its initiatives benefiting veterans, military families, and first responders.

“The opening of this Veterans Village is about making sure the men and women who served our country have a place to call home and the support they deserve,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.“We are grateful to supporters like Frank Torre who help us turn that commitment into action.”

Torre has been a dedicated supporter of Tunnel to Towers, helping advance its mission through philanthropy, sponsorships, and continued advocacy for those who have served.

“Seeing this Veterans Village open its doors is a reminder of what can happen when people come together for our veterans,” said Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean.“I'm proud to support Tunnel to Towers and the work they do to give veterans stability and a fresh start.“

Through PuroVet, Torre has also championed opportunities for veterans to transition into entrepreneurship and build successful businesses within the PuroClean franchise network.

Turning Gratitude Into Meaningful Action

The new Veterans Village in Southfield reflects what can be accomplished when nonprofit organizations, business leaders, military representatives, and veteran service organizations unite around a common purpose.

For PuroClean and PuroVet, supporting Tunnel to Towers is part of a broader commitment to honor America's heroes through meaningful action, whether by supporting housing initiatives, assisting veterans in need, or creating pathways to business ownership.

The grand opening was more than a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It was a powerful reminder that honoring military service means continuing to stand alongside veterans long after their service has ended.

PuroClean and PuroVet congratulate Frank Siller and the entire Tunnel to Towers Foundation team on this significant achievement and remain proud supporters of their mission.

Learn more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at T2T and PuroClean's veteran entrepreneurship initiative at PuroVet.

Paul Edelstein

PuroClean

+1 248-747-2392

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PuroClean's PuroVet Program Celebrates Tunnel to Towers Veterans Village Grand Opening in Michigan News Provided By Media News November 19, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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