MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida-raised alt-pop artist Wormogenic introduces a distinctive new voice to the alternative pop landscape with her debut EP, 'Bandaids '. Blending shimmering synths, gritty electronic textures, driving basslines and grunge-influenced guitars, the six-song collection captures the contradictions of adolescence through a sound that balances contemporary pop accessibility with a more unconventional alternative edge.Drawing on the turbulence of growing up, Wormogenic explores femininity, friendship, social anxiety and the feeling of existing on the outside. Her music combines retro-inspired pop sensibilities with dream-pop atmospheres and alternative rock influences, embracing a colourful, camp and unapologetically expressive aesthetic while retaining an emotional core grounded in lived experience.Lead single 'Nothing Beats A Girl' offers a compelling introduction to the project's sound and creative identity. Built around infectious synth lines, hook-driven guitars and anthemic melodies, the track pairs buoyant production with a sharper lyrical perspective. Bringing together elements of Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo and Hayley Williams, it balances the immediacy of contemporary pop-rock with an irreverent attitude and underlying commentary on femininity. Alongside recent single 'Martian', it represents the EP's more confrontational side, channeling pent-up frustration into an energetic, self-aware pop statement.'Nothing Beats A Girl' also reflects Wormogenic's ability to turn complex feelings around femininity and identity into an immediate, hook-led pop statement. Inspired in part by Chappell Roan, the track pairs a playful, camp sensibility with a more pointed emotional undercurrent, allowing its bright synths and punchy guitar work to contrast with the frustration driving its lyrics. First conceived months before its completion in summer 2025, the song captures the tension between irony and sincerity that runs throughout Wormogenic's wider artistic vision. Its infectious arrangement and confident delivery make it a defining moment on the EP, demonstrating how she can channel personal experiences into alt-pop that feels both distinctly individual and widely relatable.The project has been years in the making, with Wormogenic beginning to conceptualise the EP at just 12 years old. Now 18, she views the songs as a reflection of the personal growth and female friendships that have shaped her adolescence.“My teenage experience was so awkward and messy, these songs helped me find the beauty in that,” she explains, describing a project intended to connect with socially anxious young women navigating identity, belonging and the pressures of growing up.Influenced by artists including Chappell Roan, Caroline Polachek and Girl in Red, Wormogenic occupies an increasingly compelling space between alternative credibility and mainstream pop potential. 'Bandaids' establishes a clear creative identity built on distinctive production, infectious songwriting and an unfiltered approach to personal storytelling, positioning her as an artist with considerable room to grow within the evolving alt-pop landscape.

Bee Adamic

Liberty Music PR

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Wormogenic Blends Grunge, Glitter and Girlhood on Debut EP 'Bandaids' News Provided By Liberty Music PR November 19, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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