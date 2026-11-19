Indigenous Energy Monitor

Minogi Corp.

Ontario's electricity distribution sector needs up to $120 billion in capital over the next 25 years - First Nation equity should be part of the solution

- Chief Kelly LaRoccaMISSISSAUGAS OF SCUGOG ISLAND FIRST NATION, ONTARIO (ON), CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minogi Corp. and Indigenous Energy Monitor (IEM) have released "Ontario's Missing Eleventh Recommendation: Why Ontario's LDC Modernization Strategy Should Include Indigenous Ownership", the first joint report produced under a new Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two organizations.The report brings together Minogi's experience as First Nation investment facilitator for the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, a participant in major Ontario energy projects, with Indigenous Energy Monitor's unique market intelligence and data analysis capabilities. Together, the organizations examine a critical gap in Ontario's recently released Panel for Utility Leadership and Service Excellence (PULSE) report.While the PULSE report recognizes that Ontario's 60 Local Distribution Companies (LDCs) may require approximately $120 billion in investment to modernize infrastructure, accommodate growth and support electrification, the authors of the new report argue that one key opportunity was overlooked: Indigenous ownership and investment in the electricity distribution sector.The report proposes an "Eleventh Recommendation" to complement the ten recommendations contained in the PULSE report:Make Indigenous equity a strategic objective of electricity distribution modernization in Ontario.The report notes that First Nations have already become significant owners and investors in Ontario's electricity sector, with Indigenous participation now common across generation, transmission and energy storage projects. Indigenous Nations collectively hold interests in more than 100 generation projects, major transmission infrastructure and some of Ontario's largest energy developments. At the same time, new federal and provincial financing programs have created unprecedented access to capital for Indigenous equity investments.Despite these developments, Indigenous participation has remained largely absent from discussions regarding the future ownership and capitalization of Ontario's electricity distribution system."Indigenous equity is not simply a reconciliation objective. It is an infrastructure strategy. Ontario is facing unprecedented electricity investment requirements. Indigenous capital is a core part of the solution for electricity generation, transmission and storage. Indigenous capital should now be part of the solution for modernizing Ontario's electricity distribution system," said Chief Kelly LaRocca, Chief, Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation, andDirector, Minogi Corp.The report argues that Indigenous investment can help address many of the challenges identified by PULSE, including capital requirements, growth readiness, governance modernization, workforce development and long-term infrastructure financing, while keeping more infrastructure ownership and investment returns within Ontario."Ontario's electricity future will require unprecedented investment, and First Nations are increasingly ready to invest," said Don Richardson, President and CEO of Minogi Corp. and co-author of the report. "The policy question is no longer whether Indigenous Nations are capable owners and investors. The question is whether governments, utilities and regulators will create pathways that allow Indigenous capital to participate in the modernization of Ontario's distribution system," said Robert Williamson, Founder of Indigenous Energy Monitor and co-author of the report. He notes the analysis reflects a broader transformation already underway across Canada's energy economy."Indigenous ownership has become a defining feature of major energy infrastructure development. Distribution remains one of the few major segments of the electricity sector where Indigenous investment opportunities have not yet developed at scale. This report demonstrates why that should change," said report co-author Don Richardson, CEO of Minogi Corp.The report identifies four practical implementation steps, including the creation of Indigenous investment pathways for LDCs, confirmation of financing eligibility through existing Indigenous loan guarantee programs, early assessment of Indigenous co-investment opportunities, and the development of a joint investment pipeline involving municipalities, utilities, First Nations and financing institutions.The full report is available through Indigenous Energy Monitor.About Minogi Corp.Minogi Corp. is the economic development and investment corporation of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation. The organization is active across nuclear energy, transmission, energy storage, generation, Indigenous equity investment, regulatory engagement and supply chain development throughout Ontario.About Indigenous Energy MonitorIndigenous Energy Monitor is Canada's first market intelligence platform dedicated to tracking Indigenous participation in the energy and resource sectors. The organization provides data, analysis, advisory and educational services to Indigenous organizations, investors, industry participants and policymakers.For media inquiries:Minogi Corp.Indigenous Energy Monitor

Don Richardson

Minogi Corp.

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Ontario's Missing Eleventh Recommendation: First Nations Are Ready to Invest in Electricity Distribution News Provided By Minogi Corp. November 19, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry



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