Siegel Facial Plastic Surgery, the Houston practice of double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Michel Siegel

Dr. Siegel of Siegel Facial Plastic Surgery presented on closed low strip preservation ultrasonic rhinoplasty at the national meeting in Las Vegas.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michel Siegel, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon at Siegel Facial Plastic Surgery in Houston, presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), held September 23–26 in Las Vegas. His presentation,“Closed Low Strip Preservation Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty,” was part of the meeting's rhinoplasty breakout session on Thursday, September 24.The AAFPRS Annual Meeting is presented by the Educational and Research Foundation for the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The program brings together facial plastic surgeons and their clinical teams for live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, dissection labs, master classes, and panel discussions. The rhinoplasty breakout session was moderated by Myriam Loyo-Li, MD, and Brian J. F. Wong, MD, PhD, and offered attendees continuing medical education.Dr. Siegel's talk focused on a rhinoplasty approach that combines several techniques. In a closed rhinoplasty, the surgeon works through incisions placed inside the nostrils. Preservation rhinoplasty reshapes the nasal bridge while keeping more of the nose's natural structure in place, rather than removing and rebuilding it. The“low strip” method is one way of performing that preservation work at the septum, the wall that divides the nasal passages. Ultrasonic rhinoplasty uses piezoelectric instruments to sculpt the nasal bones with precision.“Presenting to my colleagues at the AAFPRS Annual Meeting was a chance to share what I have learned from years of refining preservation and ultrasonic techniques,” said Dr. Siegel.“Rhinoplasty keeps evolving, and conversations like these help surgeons give patients results that look natural and fit their faces.”Dr. Siegel has pursued advanced training in these methods in the U.S. and abroad. That training includes ultrasonic and preservation rhinoplasty observerships in 2021, the Guilarte Rhinoplasty Fellowship in Madrid in 2023, and a one-year preservation rhinoplasty mentorship with Barış Çakır, MD, and Erhan Coşkun, MD, completed in 2026. He is certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, and he is a fellow of the AAFPRS. His full training history is on Dr. Siegel's bio page.At his Houston practice, Dr. Siegel performs primary, revision, ethnic, and ultrasonic rhinoplasty, along with deep-plane facelift, neck lift, eyelid surgery, and chin surgery. To learn more, visit Dr. Siegel's rhinoplasty page or houstonfaces, or call 832-358-3223 to schedule a consultation.About Siegel Facial Plastic SurgerySiegel Facial Plastic Surgery is the Houston practice of Dr. Michel Siegel, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon who operates only on the face. In practice since 2003, Dr. Siegel specializes in rhinoplasty and deep-plane facelift. The practice is located at 7700 San Felipe Street, Suite 420, Houston, TX 77063.About the AAFPRSThe American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS) is a professional association of facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons. Its annual meeting is presented by the AAFPRS Foundation. Learn more at aafprs.

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Houston Surgeon Dr. Michel Siegel Presented at 2026 AAFPRS Annual Meeting News Provided By RicketyRoo November 19, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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