MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TOKYO, JAPAN, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ai& today announced that it will provide NEC Corporation (“NEC”) with ai& inference, its sovereign AI inference platform built on infrastructure in Japan, supporting NEC's transformation into an AI-native company.

As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to integrating it into everyday operations, inference is becoming a critical part of their technology infrastructure. Organizations increasingly need control over where their data is processed, which models power their applications, and how to manage costs as AI usage scales.

ai& inference addresses these challenges through a unified platform that combines Japan-based processing, access to multiple AI models, and cost-efficient inference infrastructure designed for production workloads.

The collaboration focuses on three key capabilities:

.Sovereign AI inference: AI inference runs entirely on infrastructure in Japan, giving enterprises greater control over where their data is processed and supporting their data governance and sovereignty requirements.

.Model flexibility and cost optimization: NEC can select from multiple AI models, including open-weight models, based on the quality, performance, and economics required for each workload. This flexibility enables continuous evaluation and optimization as models and usage evolve.

.Enterprise-grade reliability and scalability: ai& inference is designed to support continuous business operations, with an emphasis on consistent performance, stability, and the ability to accommodate growing AI workloads.

Supporting NEC's AI-Native Transformation

NEC is advancing its transformation into an AI-native company, reimagining how business operations are conducted through the integration of AI.

In August 2026, NEC established its Corporate AI & Workforce Division, advancing an operating model in which AI autonomously executes tasks while people retain responsibility for evaluation, decision-making, quality, and governance.

As AI takes on a greater share of enterprise workloads, the economics of inference become increasingly important. Optimizing AI costs is no longer simply a technical exercise. It is a business priority that determines how effectively organizations can scale AI adoption.

Through ai& inference, NEC will be able to evaluate different AI models and continuously optimize the balance between quality, performance, and cost, while keeping inference processing within Japan.

Executive Commentary

Noriaki Seki, Senior Director, AI Platform Division, NEC, commented:

“Managing AI token costs requires more than isolated cost-saving measures. As models, capabilities, and pricing continue to evolve, we need a system that enables continuous evaluation and optimization. We expect ai& to be a valuable partner in helping us improve cost efficiency without compromising quality, through Japan-based inference infrastructure and the flexibility to choose from multiple models, including open-weight models.”

David Bennett, CEO and Co-Founder of ai&, commented:

“AI inference is becoming one of the most important foundations of enterprise competitiveness. Where AI runs, which models are used, and how much inference costs are no longer just technical decisions. They are strategic business decisions.

We believe sovereign AI should never mean compromising on performance, economics, or model choice. Japanese enterprises deserve world-class AI infrastructure with the freedom to decide where and how their intelligence runs.

NEC is at the forefront of what it means to become an AI-native company. We're excited to work together to demonstrate what enterprise AI infrastructure should look like, and to help establish a new standard for AI inference in Japan.”

Looking Ahead

ai& will continue working with NEC to support its expanding AI requirements, using insights from production workloads to improve model selection, performance, and cost efficiency.

The collaboration reflects ai&'s commitment to enabling Japanese enterprises to deploy AI at scale with greater control, flexibility, and economic efficiency.

For more information, visit ai& inference.

About ai& inference

ai& inference is a sovereign AI inference platform designed for production workloads, from enterprise applications to autonomous AI agents. Built on infrastructure in Japan, it provides access to multiple AI models through a unified platform, enabling organizations to optimize for performance, cost, and data sovereignty.

About ai&

ai& is an inference-first AI company building the infrastructure that powers the next generation of intelligence. By integrating advanced data center infrastructure, heterogeneous compute, and frontier AI model services into a unified platform, ai& delivers the performance, economics, and control required to run AI at scale.

Founded in Japan and expanding globally, ai& is building the foundation for an AI-native future.

For more information, visit , or follow ai& on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

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