Josh Painter, a top real estate agent in Temecula, CA, brings 22 years of experience and Wall Street Journal bestselling author credentials to his career.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Josh Painter has spent his career helping people work through the property and financing decisions that come with buying or selling a home. The broker and owner of Impact Real Estate has built a reputation as a top real estate agent in Temecula, CA, drawing on experience across real estate sales, mortgage lending, and escrow.His professional background also includes recognition as a Wall Street Journal bestselling author.What Makes Josh Painter a Top Choice for Temecula Buyers and Sellers?Painter brings experience with several parts of a home purchase or sale. Alongside his role at Impact Real Estate, he owns Impact Lending, where he serves as a mortgage broker, and Coastal First Escrow. That background helps him discuss how financing, contract terms, and closing timelines fit together.For sellers, his approach combines pricing guidance, digital marketing, and outreach through his local network. Buyers receive help comparing homes, understanding financing options, and anticipating questions that could affect their purchase. His reported results include an average of 19 days on the market and a 99% list-to-sale price ratio.Experience Proof Points- 22 years of real estate industry experience- 1,593 closed career transactions- $671 million in career sales volume- Completed a $10,950,000 property sale in 2025- Wall Street Journal bestselling author- Founder of the Temecula Impact Club- Nominated for Temecula Citizen of the Year in 2018- 474 client reviews with a 5.0 average ratingWhat Does Josh Painter's Expertise Mean for Temecula Buyers and Sellers?Painter's background in sales and lending helps clients consider the full terms of a transaction. Buyers can discuss how financing affects their purchasing options, while sellers can look closely at an offer's financing, contingencies, and proposed closing date alongside the price.Local Temecula, CA market figures show 368 active homes and 4.1 months of supply in Temecula, with a median sale price of about $725,000. Roughly 25% of properties are selling above asking price, suggesting that competition varies from one listing to another.For sellers, recent comparable sales and competing listings provide a starting point for pricing. Property condition, presentation, and buyer feedback can then help guide decisions once the home is on the market.Buyers have homes to compare, but a property that is priced well and meets their needs may still attract competing offers. Reviewing financing early and understanding the likely costs of repairs can help them decide what they are comfortable offering.Who Is Josh Painter?Josh Painter is the broker and owner of Impact Real Estate, based in Temecula. His professional background spans residential sales, mortgage lending, and escrow, giving him experience with the decisions and coordination involved in completing a home purchase or sale.Outside his real estate work, Painter is the founder of the Temecula Impact Club, which raises funds for local charities. His community involvement led to a nomination for Temecula Citizen of the Year in 2018.He operates from the Impact Real Estate office on Old Town Front Street, serving buyers and sellers throughout Temecula and surrounding Southern California communities.Buying or selling in Temecula, CA? Connect with Josh Painter online or at 951-265-3524.

Josh Painter

Impact Real Estate

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Top Real Estate Agent in Temecula, CA, Josh Painter Combines Real Estate Expertise With Bestselling Author Credentials News Provided By Impact Real Estate November 19, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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