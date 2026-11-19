Cision Ltd. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Cision MCP Brings Consumer Intelligence into Everyday Workflows

19.11.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

First release connects to Brandwatch Consumer Research agents, putting Cision Intelligence to work within supported tools and workflows CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in consumer and media intelligence and communications technology, today announced the first release of Cision MCP, bringing its consumer intelligence closer to customers' everyday decisions. It follows the introduction of Cision Intelligence.



Cision MCP uses Model Context Protocol to connect supported tools and agents to Cision's specialist intelligence. The first release connects to Brandwatch Consumer Research agents, helping teams investigate consumer conversations, make sense of findings and stay informed about changes that matter to their business. "Customers should be able to explore an important question when and where it arises," said Jeff Mullins, Chief Technology Officer at Cision. "Cision MCP brings our specialist intelligence into supported tools and workflows, starting with Brandwatch Consumer Research. Our shared AI foundation gives us a way to extend that access as we develop more capabilities across Cision." From a business question to a better-informed decision The first release provides four capabilities through Cision MCP:

Query Management: Focus on the questions that matter to your business.

Quick Insights: Explore consumer conversations and investigate emerging needs.

Insights & Summaries: Make sense of findings and inform the next decision. Alerts: Stay informed about changes that may call for a response. For a team investigating reactions to a product launch, these capabilities can help explore what consumers are discussing, understand recurring questions and monitor how the conversation develops. That understanding can inform the team's next message or highlight an issue that deserves closer attention. Customers can use Cision MCP alongside Brandwatch Consumer Research, giving them an additional way to work with its intelligence within supported environments. One connection, expanding capabilities Cision Intelligence brings together Cision's specialist data, expertise and AI capabilities, with a shared foundation developed for reuse across its solutions and supported external tools and agents. Cision plans to expand MCP access rapidly across its other solutions. Additional product agents will bring more capabilities into customers' workflows, while broader connections across products develop over time. The first release connects customers to Brandwatch Consumer Research agents. Access to additional products and capabilities will be communicated as each release becomes available. Explore Cision MCP Explore the first Cision Intelligence capabilities available through Cision MCP at cision/cision-mcp/ Existing products remain available, giving customers the choice to continue working in the solutions they use today. About Cision

Cision is the global leader in consumer and media intelligence, engagement, and communication solutions. We equip PR and corporate communications, marketing, and social media professionals with the tools they need to excel in today's data driven world. Our deep expertise, exclusive data partnerships, and award-winning products, including CisionOne Brandwatch Trajaan PR Newswire Media Contact:

Cision Public Relations

...







View original content to download multimedia: 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

2438846 19.11.2026 CET/CEST