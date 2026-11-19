Africa Tech Festival

Who invests, who owns, who benefits: Africa Tech Festival 2026 day two puts Africa's digital economy under the spotlight

19-Nov-2026 / 16:14 CET/CEST

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Gungubele outlined the government's commitment to attracting infrastructure investment through reduced regulatory barriers, energy reforms and long-term policy certainty CAPE TOWN, South Africa, November 19, 2026/APO Group/ --“The decisions we make now about who invests, who owns, who governs and who benefits will shape our economies for a generation.” This was the message from South Africa's Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Mondli Gungubele, as he opened the second day of Africa Tech Festival ( ) 2026, challenging African governments, businesses and financial institutions to take a more active role in shaping, investing and owning the continent's digital economy. Echoing Deputy President Paul Mashatile's opening-day message, Gungubele outlined the government's commitment to attracting infrastructure investment through reduced regulatory barriers, energy reforms and long-term policy certainty. He also called on African financial institutions to play a greater role in financing these projects, saying local investment would help ensure the economic benefits extend to businesses, job creation and skills development. The question of who controls and benefits from the digital economy was also central to the contribution from Ghana's Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George. He argued that digital sovereignty is not simply about where data is stored, but who controls it, how it is used and who benefits. He called for national AI strategies that translate into infrastructure and skills development. Speaking alongside him, Meta's Kojo Boakye, Vice President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye, advocated regional cooperation and predictable regulation to help local technology businesses compete globally. Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Africa Lead at OpenAI, and Balkissa Idé Siddo, Senior Director of Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta, shared how AI is already being applied to local challenges, citing examples in healthcare and agriculture.“African countries do not have to choose between trust and innovation. We can do both at the same time,” said Siddo, calling for regulation that protects users without necessarily restricting development. Lubanzadio described AI as“the great equaliser”, highlighting its potential to help African entrepreneurs access capabilities and resources previously beyond their reach. Turning to commercial opportunities, a panel of senior executives from Botswana Telecommunications Corporation, Vodacom Group, MTC Namibia and MTN South Africa examined the business impact of AI. Jürgen Peschel, CEO of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation, described how the operator uses AI to automate network optimisation and improve service delivery, while MTN South Africa's Chief Digital and Information Officer, Pushkar Gokhale, emphasised that technology investment must deliver measurable business value. Elsewhere across the festival's nine content stages at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, where more than 15,000 delegates are expected over three days, discussions covered topics such as cross-border financial interoperability, opportunities to strengthen digital commerce and satellite connectivity's role in extending services to rural communities and advancing inclusive economic development. PiggyVest co-founder Ibukun Akinola addressed the funding, network and visibility challenges facing female founders. Reflecting on the day's discussions, David Monaghan, Vice President, Africa Tech Festival, said:“What stood out on day two was the shift from discussing Africa's digital potential to examining how that potential can translate into economic opportunity. We heard government leaders address the conditions needed to attract investment, alongside practical examples of African businesses using AI to improve services and create value. Last night's Africa Tech Festival Awards celebrated the organisations already turning that opportunity into impact, and today we turn to the skills and enterprise transformation needed to scale it.” The festival concludes today with discussions on enterprise transformation, AI skills and responsible innovation. Headline speakers include Frederik Zietsman, Group CEO of Takealot, and Charles Murito, Regional Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Sub-Saharan Africa at Google. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Tech Festival. Download Image (1): (South Africa's Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Mondli Gungubele) Download Image (2): (Africa Tech Festival 2026, Day 2 (1)) Download Image (3): (Africa Tech Festival 2026, Day 2 (2)) Additional links:

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Africa Tech Festival is the continent's leading platform for shaping the future of the digital economy. Taking place annually in Cape Town, the festival brings together the full technology ecosystem, from telecoms and infrastructure providers to enterprise leaders, startups, investors and policymakers. Through six core pillars spanning connectivity, AI, cybersecurity, data centres, digital transformation and the startup ecosystem, Africa Tech Festival delivers a comprehensive view of the trends, challenges and opportunities defining Africa's digital landscape. The festival combines high-level content with large-scale exhibition and networking, creating a space where strategy meets execution. Across three days, it convenes global technology leaders, decision-makers and innovators to share insight, build partnerships and drive real business outcomes. Africa Tech Festival is part of Informa Festivals, a division of Informa. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

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