Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Takeover

Sazerac increases offer for Berentzen Group to EUR 6.65 per share in cash – final offer

19.11.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sazerac increases offer for Berentzen Group to EUR 6.65 per share in cash – final offer

Offer price raised from EUR 5.55 to EUR 6.65 per share – an increase of EUR 1.10 or approx. 20% and a premium of approx. 101% to the unaffected three-month volume-weighted average share price prior to September 16, 2026, up from approx. 68% Through substantial commitments from shareholders including Tomas Bimmerle and Scherzer & Co. AG, Sazerac – as of today – has secured around 45.3% of Berentzen Group's share capital

Acceptance period extended to 4 December 2026; minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share has been waived Sazerac intends to delist Berentzen Group from the stock exchange following settlement of the Offer This is the final offer: there will be no further increase of the offer price Munich, 19 November 2026. Sazerac Germany Holding GmbH (the“ Bidder”), a holding company of Sazerac Company, Inc. (“ Sazerac”), today announces that it has acquired shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (“ Berentzen Group”, ISIN: DE0005201602) for a purchase price of EUR 6.65 per share. Therefore, the offer price offered by the Bidder to the shareholders of Berentzen Group in its voluntary public takeover offer (“ Offer”) for all shares of Berentzen Group increases to EUR 6.65 per Berentzen share (“ Increased Offer Price”) for all shareholders which have accepted or will accept the Offer, an increase of EUR 1.10 or approx. 20%. Several shareholders including Tomas Bimmerle and Scherzer & Co. AG – representing 15.7% of Berentzen Group's share capital have committed to accept the Offer. In total, Sazerac has secured a total stake of around 45.3% of Berentzen Group's share capital. The Increased Offer Price is final; there will be no further increase. The Bidder has further waived the minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share, thereby significantly increasing the likelihood that the Offer succeeds. All other terms of the Offer remain unchanged. What this means for Berentzen shareholders

Additional value, in cash. The Increased Offer Price represents a premium of approx. 101%, up from approx. 68%, to the unaffected three-month volume-weighted average XETRA price of EUR 3.31 before 16 September 2026, and of approx. 94%, up from approx. 62%, to the XETRA closing price of EUR 3.42 on 15 September 2026.

Increased price applies automatically. Shareholders who have already accepted the Offer will also receive the Increased Offer Price for all tendered shares. They do not need to take any action.

Final Offer. The Increased Offer Price is Sazerac's final offer

Additional time and increased transaction certainty. The acceptance period now ends on 4 December 2026, 24:00 hours (Frankfurt am Main local time), an automatic extension under German takeover law (Section 21 (5) WpÜG). The minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share will no longer apply. Delisting. Following settlement of the Offer, Sazerac intends to delist Berentzen Group from the stock exchange. As a result, Berentzen shares would no longer be traded on a regulated market and liquidity would be expected to decrease significantly. To accept, shareholders should instruct their custodian bank in good time, as banks may set earlier internal deadlines. For shareholders with a custodian bank in Germany, acceptance is generally free of charge. “We believe strongly in Berentzen's future and in what our companies can build together,” said Jake Wenz, CEO and President of Sazerac.“Berentzen brings strong brands, talented and experienced teams in Haselünne and Minden, and an important position in the German market. Together with Sazerac's long-term approach to brand building and our growing international business, we see a meaningful opportunity to strengthen Berentzen and build our presence in Germany and across Europe. Berentzen's Management Board and Supervisory Board have supported our offer from the outset. At the same time, we have listened to shareholders over the past weeks, and we are now raising our offer to EUR 6.65 per share – once, and for the last time – so that every shareholder can decide with certainty. Shareholders can accept the offer until 4 December.” Following settlement of the Offer, Sazerac intends to delist Berentzen Group from the stock exchange. Subject to its fiduciary duties, the Management Board of Berentzen Group supports this intention. Following a delisting, Berentzen shares would no longer be traded on a regulated market, liquidity would be significantly reduced, and Berentzen Group would no longer be subject to reporting obligations that apply to listed companies. Subject to the fulfilment of the closing conditions, settlement of the Offer is expected to occur in January 2027. Sazerac confirms its growth plans for Berentzen and reaffirms its commitments in the business combination agreement to Berentzen's brands, employees and sites in Haselünne and Minden for twelve months following closing. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Berentzen Group recommended on 3 November 2026 that shareholders accept the Offer at EUR 5.55 per share and considered that price fair and appropriate, based among other things on a fairness opinion by the independent financial advisor ValueTrust. Sazerac's Offer is the only offer for Berentzen Group. The offer document (including a non-binding English translation) as well as the offer amendment and further information on the Offer are available at The shareholder hotline is available Monday to Friday, 9:00 to 17:00 CET, on +49 69 92014 9719 or by e-mail at.... About Sazerac: Founded in 1850 and with over 175 years of heritage and history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Family-owned and privately held, Sazerac is now in the fourth generation of current family ownership. Over 525 brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, SVEDKA Vodka, Myers's Rum, Au Vodka and Paddy's Irish Whiskey, among many others. Sazerac is also the steward of distilleries around the world, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States, the Most Award-winning Distillery in the World and the longest continuously operating distillery in the United States, Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France, Paul John Distillery in Goa, India, and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. The company also has locations in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, among others. Contact: Victoria Zabel-Wirdak

Global Communications Director

... German media contact:

Roland Leithäuser

Mithras Partners

... Important notice: This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. The final terms of the Offer as well as other provisions relating to the Offer are set out in the offer document authorized for publication by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and holders of shares in Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft are strongly advised to read the offer document and all other documents relating to the Offer, as they contain important information. The Offer is exclusively subject to the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and certain applicable provisions of securities laws of the United States of America. Any agreement that is entered into as a result of accepting the Offer will be exclusively governed by the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany and is to be interpreted in accordance with such laws. Forward-looking statements: This publication may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft and/or Sazerac. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft and/or Sazerac and the estimates given here. Neither Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft nor Sazerac assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. * * * * 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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