Search Atlas / Key word(s): Consumer

Whisenhunt Media Books March 2027 Brand Activations for HumanX, HFA and Shoptalk

19.11.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LAS VEGAS, NV - November 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Whisenhunt Media, a Las Vegas video production and marketing company, is booking experiential marketing and corporate events for brands attending four conferences in Las Vegas in March 2027.

ANA Creator Marketing Conference 2027, March 1 to 3, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. The Association of National Advertisers' gathering for brand marketers working with creators and influencers.

HumanX 2027, March 7 to 10, Mandalay Bay. An AI conference built for business leaders, founders and investors deciding how AI changes their companies.

The HFA Show 2027, March 10 to 12, Mandalay Bay. The Health and Fitness Association's show for gym, club and fitness industry operators and suppliers. Shoptalk Spring 2027, March 22 to 24, Mandalay Bay. A retail and e-commerce conference where retailers, brands and technology providers meet. Dates are as published by each organizer and may change. Whisenhunt Media is an independent production company and is not affiliated with these events or their organizers. Book the Event, Get a Marketing Engine Conferences like these bring marketing, AI, fitness and retail decision-makers to one city for a few days. Many brands use that window to host something of their own: a product launch, a client dinner, a pop-up or a VIP activation. Most Las Vegas teams sell an event, and some sell footage of one. Whisenhunt Media's model treats the event as the start of a campaign, not the end of one. Produce the event: strategy, creative direction, venue, staffing and on-site execution, built around a defined business goal. Turn it into content: highlight films, reels, same-day edits, interviews and social-ready assets. Run the campaigns: paid and organic distribution that keeps the event generating reach, leads and sales after the room clears. What Brands Can Book

Brand activations: interactive experiences with activation concepts, guest journeys, custom installations, ambassador staffing and performance reporting.

Product launches: demonstrations, visual storytelling, creator participation and media coverage.

Pop-up experiences: creative concepts, venue sourcing, decor and fabrication, check-in staffing, same-day social content and recap media.

Client and VIP events: dinners, receptions and executive gatherings built around a defined business goal.

Creator events: programming that gives creators a real reason to attend and publish, with clear usage rights and distribution plans. Event photo and video: highlight films, reels, interviews, sponsor content and recap videos. One Team From Concept Through Content Event agencies often stop when the room clears, and production companies often arrive after the strategy is set. Whisenhunt Media develops the experience, executes it, and creates the media that extends its value. The experiential division is led by Reagan Pfifer, Head of Experiential Marketing and Corporate Events, who brings nearly 20 years of experience across event production, channel marketing, partner enablement and creative direction. For brands that only need coverage of a booth, keynote or sessions, the company's event video team provides multi-camera production and post-production. Planning Ahead Las Vegas venues, crews and hotel blocks get busy when large shows overlap, and several of these events run back to back. Companies get the most from an event when the video plan is set alongside the booth design and the speaking schedule, so the team can capture what matters and have content ready to use the week the show ends. Brands planning for March 2027 can request a consultation at whismedia/services/experiential-marketing. About Whisenhunt Media Whisenhunt Media is a video-first marketing and production company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. It produces corporate and commercial video, event coverage, experiential marketing and corporate events, websites, and SEO and AI visibility programs for service businesses, SaaS companies and growing brands, and travels nationally for destination events. Learn more at whismedia. Media Contact:

Ben Whisenhunt

+1 (702) 832-7882

News Source: Search Atlas

19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

