MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) The indefinite day-and-night protest by thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered its third day on Thursday, with the workers demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000.

Responding to the agitation, Karnsataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare U.T. Khader said that ASHA workers came under the Central government's National Health Mission (NHM) and appealed to the Centre to provide additional funds to increase their honorarium.

The protest, organised by the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)-backed Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, began on November 17, with workers arriving from different districts across the state.

Dressed in pink sarees and holding placards, thousands of women continued their overnight sit-in despite the cold weather, vowing not to withdraw the agitation until the state government issued an official order fulfilling their demands.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, Minister Khader said that ASHA workers were recruited under the National Health Mission launched by the Centre and came directly under the Central government's programme.

"The state government has already agreed that whatever increase the Centre announces in the honorarium of ASHA workers, the state will also contribute its share. This has also become a policy. However, the Centre has not provided any additional grants," he added.

He said the workers currently received Rs 5,000 from the state government, Rs 2,000 from the Centre and another Rs 1,000 as an incentive, taking their total monthly payment to Rs 8,000.

Those who undertake additional work would also be eligible for incentives, he added.

Acknowledging their contribution, Khader said that ASHA workers had worked hard and deserved an increase in their remuneration.

He appealed to Health Ministers of all states to collectively urge the Centre to release additional funds to improve their honorarium.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary visited the protest site at Freedom Park and interacted with the protesting workers.

She heard their grievances and collected information about their demands.

Addressing the protesters, she assured them that all their demands would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said the Women's Commission would make sincere efforts to ensure that their demands were fulfilled.

The protesters, however, remained firm on continuing their agitation.

They said they had been working for the state government for nearly 18 years but were still struggling to manage their households with the existing monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000.

They demanded that the monthly honorarium be increased to Rs 15,000 and paid regularly by the 10th of every month.

They alleged that payments were frequently delayed by several months, sometimes being released only once in three months.

"Our tears will not make any difference to the state government. We have been protesting in the open, braving the cold and without basic facilities. Unless the state government issues an official order fixing our honorarium at Rs 15,000 and fulfils our other demands, we will not step back," the protesters said.

The workers also complained that many of them had spent nights at the protest venue without proper toilet facilities after travelling from distant districts, leaving their children and families behind.

They warned that they would intensify the agitation and lay siege to Vidhana Soudha if the state government failed to respond.

Apart from the salary hike, their demands include the immediate release of pending arrears, subsidies under the Asha Nidhi scheme and an additional subsidy of Rs 5,000 for workers who have completed National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) training.

They have also sought the withdrawal of additional work assigned through the Samasta App, retirement benefits, incentives for additional duties and three months' honorarium as financial assistance to workers who fall critically ill.

Highlighting their workload, the protesters said they were required to visit households every month, conduct surveys, submit reports and monitor the health of pregnant women and newborn babies, besides carrying out several other responsibilities assigned by the state government.

They also alleged that although data had been provided by the state government, mobile phones required for carrying out their duties had not been supplied.

The workers expressed disappointment over the non-implementation of assurances made earlier by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the state government over the continuing protest.

In a post on social media platform X, the BJP alleged that ASHA workers were being forced to protest on the streets with their young children in the cold without even basic toilet facilities, while the Congress-led state government remained unresponsive.

The BJP also questioned the absence of women's representation in the state Cabinet and asked whether the concerns of working women would reach the state government.